Jaat Advance Bookings Update: Sunny Deol starrer targets solid start in interiors and single screens

Jaat Advance Bookings Box Office Update: Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, is making his theatrical return after two years. The celebrated actor is gearing up for his upcoming film, Jaat which is releasing on April 10. Now that the advance bookings of Jaat have started, the actioner is targeting a solid start in interiors and single screens.

Jaat, which also features Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, begins its advance sales today. As of 2:00 pm, the upcoming actioner witnessed good ticketing movement in top national chains in pre-sales.

Now, going by the latest advance bookings trends, Sunny Deol-starrer is also focusing on smaller multiplex chains and single screens. With less than 48 hours to go, the action entertainer will also be screened in non-national multiplexes which have no chains outside the states.

As per estimates, the ratio of collections in non-national multiplexes, smaller multiplex chains and single screens will be higher than earnings from big national multiplex chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

Jaat should perform well in final pre-sales ahead of its release to be able to have a solid start at the box office. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the upcoming action drama is expecting to open at Rs 10 crore. The opening day business of Jaat also depends upon word of mouth and walk-in bookings.

Going by the massy trailer, Jaat seems to be a popcorn entertainer. Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming release is banking on high-octane action sequences, chest-thumping dialogues, and Sunny Deol's star power. It is expected to attract the crowd in large numbers, especially the ones from his loyal fan base and those who like watching movies of this genre.

It is yet to be seen how Jaat will perform at the box office amid the poor run of the holdover release, Sikandar. The upcoming film has the potential to be a successful venture; however, it won't match the net business of Sunny Deol's last release, Gadar 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

