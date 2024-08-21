'Going Through It': Jelly Roll Reveals How AA Meetings Led To Creation Of Winning Streak Song

Disclaimer: This article mentions drug addiction.

Jelly Roll, the artist who has topped the charts in both rock and country music, recently revealed his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings. This is the first time he’s spoken about this part of his life publicly. In an interview with The New York Times, Jelly Roll spoke about a new song called Winning Streak that hasn’t been released yet.

It will be on his upcoming album Beautifully Broken to be launched in autumn 2024. Jelly Roll stated that Winning Streak was inspired by one of the stories he heard at an AA meeting. The song seeks to reflect on what it means to be addicted. He still drinks occasionally and has earned himself a name as someone who smokes weed but has distanced himself from drugs that were most dangerous for him.

In the past, he fought cocaine, pain pills, and codeine among others. However, this does not mean that he is completely sober since while some people manage to give up their substances in such situations, Jelly Roll said he goes to AA meetings to keep some sort of contact with them. He said he respects those who achieve full sobriety and doesn’t share his experiences at these meetings out of respect for others.

Jelly Roll shared a story about what happened one day in an AA meeting and how it led to him writing Winning Streak. According to him, there was an older man who spoke words of encouragement to a young person nearby saying “Nobody came in here on a winning streak.”

These words struck every one present so deeply; they elicited strong emotions from them all. So impressed was Jelly Roll by this event that he chose to write Winning Streak using the voice of one talking about himself or herself. As Jelly Roll gears up for the release of his album and tours, one of the songs from it, Get By, will be used during ESPN’s college football coverage, a testament to his musical abilities.