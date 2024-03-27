Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Girlfriend? Learn All About the Actress Who Rules the Heart of the Bruises Singer

Everyone has a special someone in their life, for Lewis Capaldi, it is Ellie MacDowall. This Grammy-nominated musician never fails to make his fans feel the magic of romance and the joy of falling in love anew.

Fans have been curious about the identity of Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend while being mesmerized by his lyrics. Listeners have often pondered, who is Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend, and those who know Ellie MacDowall have been eager to learn more about her.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall.

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall?

Lewis Capaldi and Ellie MacDowall are said to have been together for a long time now. They have been spotted at various events together, showcasing their strong love for each other. The 26-year-old musician has fallen for an angel who is a few years younger than him.

The couple was first linked to each other in December 2022, when the singer appeared on Ellie's Instagram. In February 2023, the couple made their first public appearance, assuring fans that they were serious about each other.

The lovebirds have spent time together on beautiful dates, such as hiking in Scotland. Ellie is even known to post stories on her social media showing off her boyfriend's skills.

Who is Ellie MacDowall?

Ellie MacDowall is a 23-year-old dancer and actor based in Edinburgh. She studied dance for three years and graduated from The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2020.

Currently, Ellie is known to reside in London, where she is pursuing her acting career. She has already made her mark in the entertainment industry, having appeared in the film Mohihi.

Ellie MacDowall is an actress and dancer

Regarding her acting career, Ellie MacDowall's credits include two recently completed and acclaimed projects. She has appeared in short films such as The Proposal and Mohihi, released in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, the rising star is set to appear in an upcoming ITV series titled Archie. In the series, she will portray the character of Jennifer, the daughter of Cary Grant, on whom the series is based.

In addition to her training in dance, the actor from the 2022 movie The Proposal has also honed her skills in acting and singing. The model is represented by Simon How Associates, who may have supported her in securing the role in Archie.

Ellie MacDowall and Capaldi were seen together at a BRIT Awards afterparty in February 2023

Fans who had been closely following news about Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend and the Hold Me While You Wait singer's romantic involvement were finally put at ease when the couple publicly announced their relationship during an afterparty for the BRIT Awards.

This was the same award ceremony where Capaldi was nominated and delivered a captivating performance. He took the stage and caught the audience's attention with his single Forget Me.

The pair was then photographed together, spotted kissing at 180 The Strand in London, confirming their relationship status to the public.

Capaldi spoke publicly about her for the first time in April 2023

The Grammy-nominated singer, also loved for his tracks such as Love the Hell Out of You, How I'm Feeling Now, and Leaving My Love Behind, confessed his love for his girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall, in April 2023.

During an appearance on BBC Radio, Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend was a prime topic of discussion. The Someone You Loved artist was interviewed on BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills show, where he openly spoke about his relationship with Ellie MacDowall.

This marked the first time Capaldi had publicly expressed his love for the actress. While Mills and Capaldi were discussing his latest single Wish You The Best, the Scottish artist was asked if he was in a rush to settle down with Ellie MacDowall.

Addressing the question, Capaldi replied, "I have a girlfriend and that's going really well."

He further added, "I am a happy chappy, she's a lovely lady. I feel good about everything."

She has posted Capaldi on social media

Although both Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend and the singer have maintained a low profile regarding their romantic relationship, their pictures together can be spotted on social media.

On May 6, 2023, Ellie MacDowall's Instagram account was updated with a series of pictures and a caption that read "Travel dump." Among the many photos showcasing natural scenery, the actress also uploaded a photo of the Lost On You singer.

The black and white photo showed Capaldi standing in the middle of the street while holding a shopping bag. The series of photos included another picture of him wearing a pair of green sunglasses, with his face close to the camera.

Another instance of their public appearance together was when Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend attended one of the Old Navy Blue singer's concerts. The gig was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and MacDowall shared a video of it on her Instagram story.

Ellie MacDowall and Capaldi were spotted together in L.A. in May 2023

The year 2023 could be considered the most significant for Capaldi's fans, who were eagerly waiting to learn about his love life. Almost a month after the Scottish singer had opened up about his love for Ellie MacDowall, the Don't Get Me Wrong singer and his girlfriend were spotted together enjoying their time in West Hollywood.

Both of them were photographed together during their outing, giving fans a glimpse of the perfect couple as they walked hand-in-hand.

Capaldi was seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, while his girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall, was photographed wearing a green tank top with a black sweater wrapped around her neck and black pants.

