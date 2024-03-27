Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Baby Jude's Christening Unveil Scandal?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, baby Jude's christening day is at risk of being disrupted. Melinda, the godmother, is more worried about being seen as part of a scheme than her role in the ceremony. She convinced Sloan to claim Nicole's baby as her own but fears the consequences.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

As Eric and Sloan prepare the baby, Melinda ensures Leo understands his role in the situation. Meanwhile, Nicole tries to move on from her presumed loss of the baby by focusing on Jude's post-baptism celebration. However, she also deals with her moody teenage daughter, Holly, who feels responsible for Tate's actions.

John struggles with guilt over his past as an assassin, despite Konstantin's forgiveness. His wife, Marlena, helps him through it. Brady confides in Roman, his stepfather, about his problems, and they bond over their shared experiences.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, In the hospital room, Wendy and Tripp cuddle, reminiscing about their ordeal and their symbolic wedding. Wendy asks Tripp if he'd marry her for real, but she can't recall his answer.

Advertisement

Brady confronts Alex about his intentions with Kristen, while Theresa demands answers from Kristen at the DiMera mansion. Meanwhile, at home, Abe and Paulina contemplate their relationship.

In the hospital lobby, Tripp receives a call from Ava, and Kayla offers support to Stephanie. Tripp and Wendy discuss their experience in the beer tank, including their impromptu marriage. Later, at the DiMera mansion, Kristen manipulates Theresa, while Brady warns Alex about the challenges of relationships.

As Theresa and Brady discuss their past, Kristen schemes to make Alex jealous. Meanwhile, Wendy receives comfort from Stephanie in her hospital room, while Abe and Paulina contemplate their future together.

ALSO READ: Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About The Sequel To Adam Sandler's Cult Golf Film So Far