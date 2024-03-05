Going to Have a Lot of Fun’: Lindsay Lohan Shares how She is ‘Excited’ to Work with Jamie Lee Curtis On a Freaky Friday Sequel

After two decades since the release of the original Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are gearing up to team up once again for the highly anticipated sequel. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lohan shared her enthusiasm for the project, expressing excitement about collaborating with Curtis. While details about the sequel remain scarce, Lohan's remarks hint at a promising reunion between the two actresses.

Lohan adds, The new movie is “in the process,” but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script. However, the star could say she was “just excited to work with Jamie and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this,” Lohan continues.

The prospect of a Freaky Friday sequel has been a topic of discussion since last year, when the film celebrated its 20th anniversary. Curtis has been vocal about the possibility of a sequel in various interviews, expressing her belief that there's more story to tell. Lohan echoed Curtis' sentiments, emphasizing their commitment to creating a sequel that resonates with audiences.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added that the two were “both open” to a sequel. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she said.

The news of the Freaky Friday sequel gained traction when Variety reported in May 2023 that Elyse Hollander was writing the script. Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, Freaky Friday has seen multiple adaptations over the years, but the Lohan-Curtis version remains the most successful, grossing $160 million at the box office upon its release in 2003.

What is Freaky Friday about?

The storyline of Freaky Friday originates from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel. Over the years, Disney adapted the novel into films, including versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris in 1976 and another rendition in 1995 featuring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. However, the rendition starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis proved to be the most lucrative, grossing $160 million in box office revenue upon its release in 2003.

On the work front, other than the anticipated sequel, Lohan’s latest movie, Irish Welish, will be released on Netflix on March 15. It is her second Netflix movie, following 2022’s Falling for Christmas.