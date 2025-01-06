Golden Globes 2025: Brady Corbet Wins Best Director For The Brutalist; Send Condolences to Aubrey Plaza Amid Her Husband's Death

Brady Corbet offers a tribute to Jeff Baena during his win for Best Director at the Golden Globes 2025. Corbet took home the award for The Brutalist.

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena who wrote and directed movies such as Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and more passed away at the age of 47. Baena who was a distinctive voice in independent cinema, died by suicide on Friday.

In a heartfelt moment at the end of his speech, Corbet paid tribute to Plaza and Baena's family. He said, "Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family."

Corbet also thanked the team behind The Brutalist and showed appreciation for the other nominees in the category: Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Coralie Fargeat for The Substance, and Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light.

"Sincere thanks to the Golden Globes for giving our film further visibility with such recognition. It is extraordinarily meaningful for a film like this that once, a few short months ago, had the odds very much stacked against it," Corbet said.

He added, "I would also be remiss not to mention that I am humbled to be in such excellent company, filmmakers I genuinely admire. Hundreds of very devoted people worked on this film for years before, during, and after its realization."

Brady Corbet concluded his speech remembering the people he has lost, his grandfather and dear friend Kevin Turen as well as offering condolences to Jeff Baena's family and Aubrey Plaza.

