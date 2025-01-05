White Lotus Actress Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Jeff Baena Passes Away; Found In LA Home After Suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Jeff Baena, a filmmaker known for directing indie hits like Life After Beth and Joshy, died by suicide at the age of 47. His body was discovered in his Los Angeles home on Friday, January 3, by his assistant around 10:30 a.m., according to RadarOnline.com. Baena was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that his death was a suicide.

Baena, born and raised in Miami, graduated from New York University with a film degree. He began working as a production assistant for Robert Zemeckis and later as an assistant editor for David O. Russell, the writer-director of I Heart Huckabees.

Baena's creative partnership with Russell started after a car accident left Baena temporarily injured, leading to collaborative scriptwriting sessions.

Jeff Baena carved out a distinct voice in the indie film scene. He made his directorial debut with Life After Beth, a zombie comedy starring Aubrey Plaza. His subsequent works, including Joshy, The Little Hours, Horse Girl, and Spin Me Round, received critical acclaim for their unique storytelling.

In addition to feature films, Baena also ventured into television. He created Cinema Toast, an experimental series that re-edited and re-scored public domain footage. His inventive approach to filmmaking earned him a loyal following among indie film enthusiasts.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza met in 2011 and maintained a private relationship. The couple surprised fans by revealing their marriage through a subtle Instagram post in May 2021. Plaza referred to Baena as her 'darling husband,' sharing her pride in his creative achievements.

"So proud of my darling husband Jeff Baena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble," she wrote at the time.

In December 2021, Plaza jokingly told Ellen DeGeneres about their spontaneous wedding, saying, "We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up."

Plaza was photographed courtside at a New York Knicks game on January 1 with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, just days before the tragic news. She has not yet publicly commented on her husband’s death.

Baena leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife Aubrey Plaza, mother Barbara Stern, father Scott Baena, stepfather Roger Stern, stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena, and stepsiblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

