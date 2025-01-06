Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Share An Adorable Moment As Nikki Glaser Jokes About Their Engagement

Newly engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stole the show at the 2025 Golden Globes. The double nominee of the night stepped out with her music producer fiancé for the ceremony, and host Nikki Glaser didn’t skip mentioning the adorable couple.

During her monologue, Glaser gave a shoutout to the Calm Down singer for her nominations — one for Best Actress for her role in Only Murders in the Building and another for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez — and roasted Blanco for being her plus-one for the night.

Glaser started by congratulating Gomez and poked fun at Blanco, saying he’s there because of the “genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy!” But the music producer took the punchline sportingly and planted a kiss on his fiancée’s shoulder, gracefully accepting the joke.

Although Gomez didn’t win an award, she jumped in excitement when her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña bagged the award. In December, the singer-actress shared an Instagram story reacting to her and Saldaña’s nominations.

“I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana, and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes,” she wrote in the video.

In the ambitious musical drama, the former Disney star played Jessi, the devoted wife of Mexican drug lord Juan “Manitas” Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón), who secretly identified as a woman.

Meanwhile, Saldaña played Rita, the shrewd attorney who helped Monte fake his death and undergo gender-affirming surgery to become Emilia Pérez. The actress and Gomez were nominated in the Supporting Actress category alongside Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

The Same Old Love hitmaker also reacted to her nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building. She shared a picture from the set of the show and wrote that she was “so proud” of her TV “family.”

In a previous interview with People magazine, Gomez shared that she was “overwhelmed” by all the amazing things happening in her career. “It’s such a wonderful gift,” she added.