'Gonna Keep It Around For...': La La Anthony Reveals Why She Hasn't Changed Her Last Name 3 Years After Divorce

Popular television personality La La Anthony, who married New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony in 2010 after a seven-year relationship, separated in 2017. They reconciled briefly but ultimately divorced in 2021. Although it has been three years since their divorce, La La still uses his surname.

Despite their separation, the ex-couple remains cordial and maintains a good rapport for the sake of their son, Kiyan. They have continued to attend sports events together. In a recent conversation, La La discussed why she chose not to change her surname after her divorce from Carmelo.

Recently, La La Anthony attended a panel at Saturday’s Fanatics Fest in New York City, where she talked about how her son’s involvement in sports and his desire to mark his name in the NBA world made her keep the famous surname. It’s all about her son and not her ex-husband, Carmelo. She said, “That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet. I’m gonna keep it around for a little while!”

Kiyan is the top-ranked high school player in New York. When the moderator asked her whether it would be difficult to root against the Knicks if Kiyan gets shifted somewhere else, La La said, “Not that hard! I’m sorry, I’m going where my kid goes! Wherever my kid is at, that’s who I’m rooting for.” She further added, “It’s different when it’s your kid. It’s just a whole different ball game. It feels like a brand new journey that I’m going on with him.”

The former Total Request Live host explained that even though Kiyan is walking in his father’s footsteps in the basketball category, he doesn’t like to be in the spotlight. Anthony continued that her son hates the camera: “He has seen it his whole life so he is used to it but he is also an extremely humble kid.”

La La declared that Kiyan Anthony has been grounded and humble. Talking about how he reacted to his father’s popularity, she said, “I couldn’t imagine growing up with parents that were in the spotlight or like... people wearing [Carmelo’s] jersey and people going crazy everywhere he goes. But he’s so calm and so humble and just wants to do the work and be such a student of the game.”

But whatever it is, the mother and son share a very strong and protective bond. La La even once admitted how her son has been quite possessive about her dating life. When she had asked her son whether he wanted to see his mother single all her life, he had jokingly replied, “Kind of.”

La La has to sneak in to text or call her suitors, avoiding her son’s watchful eyes. Neither the television personality nor the famous sportsperson have dated separately in the public eye after their divorce. What are your thoughts about La La keeping her ex-husband’s surname, Anthony? Let us know.

