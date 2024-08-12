Hilary Duff welcomed her fourth child Townes Meadow Bair with husband Matthew Koma in May of his year. The two have been making most of their time with the little one. However, now daddy dearest is learning how to take care of their baby while mommy is away.

On Saturday, August 10, the 37-year-old musician posted a hilarious message for the 36-year-old Lizzie McGuire alumna on his Instagram Stories, along with a picture of their 3-month-old daughter Townes sobbing uncontrollably.

Koma shared a blurry picture of Townes crying and wrote, "Got this totally under control @hilaryduff don't think for a second we're missing you."

It's unclear how long Duff had left her husband alone on fatherhood duty, or where she was. However, Koma—who also happens to be stepfather—offered some perspective on his other daughters' recent antics. Duff and her ex-husband Mike Comrie share a 12-year-old son named Luca.

He quipped on Instagram Stories, "Had a hard talk with Banks and told her if she wants to outrun the whole nepo baby thing she's gotta start working harder," over a picture of his five-year-old eldest daughter Banks holding a guitar case. "Open mic nights here we come."

On May 3, Duff welcomed Townes, her youngest child, into the world. She has two more kids with her husband, 37-year-old Mae, three, and five-year-old Banks. The former Disney Channel star has a 12-year-old son named Luca wth her ex-husband, NHL player Mike Comrie.

One of Hollywood's cutest couples, the musician and the former Lizzie McGuire star tied the knot in December 2019. They're also one of the most relatable couples as you may have witnessed through their social media posts.

Despite the difficulties of raising three children, the couple manages to maintain their romance by laughing about it when they aren't changing diapers.

