Tom Cruise Closes Off Paris Olympics With Skydiving Stunt And Los Angeles Handover; DEETS

Tom Cruise once again surprised everyone with the impressive stunts he pulled during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony. The actor, known for doing his own stunts, did not disappoint us while handing over to Los Angeles for 2028.

As per People magazine, we saw him perform a skydiving stunt in which he swung from the top of the Stade de France. He then came down to the stadium field. The megastar went on to greet the athletes before making his way to the stage.

Cruise was given the Olympic flag by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Simone Biles. After safely strapping the flag to the back of a motorcycle, he rode off into the sunset, which was included in the pre-recorded video that followed his journey to Hollywood, per the outlet.

We can see the Mission Impossible star pass the major destinations, including the Eiffel Tower. He then took his motorcycle into an airplane that was waiting for him. As the film star donned his skydiving gear, we could hear him say, “I'm on my way.”

Cruise then leaped from the plane and went ahead to the Hollywood sign. The ‘O’s were turned into Olympic rings by the star. The Eyes Wide Shut actor passed off the flag to Olympic cyclist Kate Courtney.

She made her way through L.A. by riding, and with some assistance from Olympian Michael Johnson and Jagger Eaton, she pulled up to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers concert that was held on Venice Beach. Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg also perform at the location.

Advertisement

Cruise’s involvement in the Olympics should not come as a surprise, as he has been a supporter of the same for a long time. In fact, in 2003, he carried the Olympic torch in Dodgers Stadium as a part of the L.A section of the Olympic Torch Relay.

According to the publication, swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead were the USA flag bearers for the closing event. It is to be noted that both individuals earned gold medals.

As per the outlet, Mead said in a statement, “To share this privilege with Katie makes it all the more special.” He added that his experience at the Paris Games has been a “dream of a lifetime,” and he was filled with a lot of “pride, gratitude, and joy.” Mead also thanked Paris and the entire French country for hosting an incredible Games. He continued, “I'll cherish these memories forever."

Advertisement

Ledecky also stated that she was proud of the accomplishments of the team in Paris. She added, “And (I’m) excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday."

ALSO READ: 15 Highest Paid Actors: From Tom Cruise to Will Smith