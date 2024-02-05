Grammy Awards 2024: Victoria Monet Wins The Award For Best New Artist

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, 34, secured the coveted Best New Artist award at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, winning over notable nominees.

Recognizing the significance of her win, Monét expressed gratitude to her team, fellow nominees, and her single mother, thanking her for “raising this really bad girl.” She continued, “I just want to say to everybody who has a dream. I want you to look at this as an example.”

Reflecting on her 15-year journey, she likened it to a plant sprouting,

The Best New Artist accolade, often considered a predictor of future success, has previously been awarded to stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish. Monét's debut solo album, Jaguar II, which includes the hit On My Mama, marked her public identity and earned her widespread acclaim.

With seven nominations, Monét tied for the second-highest this year, making history with her 2-year-old daughter Hazel as the youngest-ever nominee.

Hazel's appearance in Hollywood garnered a nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance. She told AP News on the Red Carpet, “We had like a toddler extravaganza where we had all of her friends from school dressed in like, tuxedos and things, and we had a mock red carpet” The Grammy Winner continued, “She hated it, hopefully, we can get one good shot because I know when we, you know when she’s older, she’s going to really appreciate it.”

Monét, known for her songwriting for artists like Ariana Grande, attended her first Grammy Awards as a soloist, having previously been nominated as a producer on Ariana Grande's Thank U, next in 2020.

Back in 2020, after being nominated, she told AP News, "Naturally when I wrote my goals list, I wanted to be just as successful as Kanye in the Grammy category, or as Bey, or as the greats. I was like, ‘I want 16 Grammys.’ It was a big number.”

In her acceptance speech, Monét encouraged aspiring dreamers to view her journey as an example of perseverance.