Grammys 2024 Predictions: From Taylor Swift To SZA, Find Out Our Picks

The 2024 Grammy Awards have been creating waves since the nominees were announced in December. With many new names in contention battling it out with the icons of the music industry, this year is bound to bring new surprises and make stars out of rookies. So while we wait for the official winners to be announced, here are our predictions.

1) Grammy Nominations For The Best New Artist

Nominations

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Pinkvilla Prediction: While 2023 brought many new talented musicians to the forefront, none took the fans by storm as Victoria Monét did. The singer has a bag full of R&B tracks and has continued to shine across the genre with her debut album, Jaguar II.

2) Grammy Nominations For Song Of The Year

Nominations

Dua Lipa, Dance the Night

Jon Batiste, Butterfly

Lana Del Rey, A&W

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo, vampire

SZA, Kill Bill

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?

Pinkvilla Prediction: With some tough contenders on the list, Billie Eilish could prove to be one step ahead of others. Though this is a particularly tough list to be on, with names like Taylor Swift on it, Barbie's magic just might work for the 22-year-old singer.

3) Grammy Nominations For Record Of The Year

ALSO READ: Handmaid's Tail Star Elizabeth Moss Announces First Child; Says She's Been Really Lucky

Nominations

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?

boygenius, Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste, Worship

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire

SZA, Kill Bill

Taylor Swift, Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét, On My Mama

Pinkvilla Prediction: With some tough choices to make, Miley Cyrus looks like she could take the Grammy home for Record of the Year. Competing with Taylor Swift’s Anti Hero ain’t easy; however, Flowers might just race ahead.

4) Grammy Nominations For Album Of The Year

Nominations

Boygenius, The Record

Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste, World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Pinkvilla Prediction: If anyone could give a tough time to Taylor Swift for Best Album this year, it would be the Boygenius, who might just edge out the Bejeweled singer. Though their album, The Record, wasn't nearly as commercially successful as Midnight, the Nominations Review Committee might just consider the supergroup’s alternative indie sound to be more nuanced.

5) Grammy Nominations For Producer Of the Year

Nominations

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Pinkvilla Prediction: Jack Antonoff has clearly been the favorite across the seasons of Grammys. This year, too, he looks like he might be leading the race. The producer has tied up some of the great albums this year, including Taylor Swift’s Midnight, which could turn out to be lucky for him.

Advertisement

6) Grammy Nominations For Songwriter Of The Year

Nominations

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Pinkvilla Prediction: Shane McAnally might take the Grammy home this year. The songwriter has some of the most beautiful songs written by him, including Come To Me by Brandy Clark and Never Grow Up by Niall Horan. While other talents are a tough competition, McAnally might come out as the selection jury’s favorite too.

You can stream the 2024 Grammys on Paramount+ on February 4th at 8:00 PM ET in the USA and on February 5th in India at 6:30 AM.

ALSO READ: Who is Sofia Richie's husband Elliot Grainge? Exploring his life and career as couple announces pregnancy