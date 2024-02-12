'Grateful' Jennifer Aniston Rings In 55th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Clips And PICS

Jennifer Aniston turns 55! The Horrible Bosses actress is an all-rounded Aquarian who celebrated her birthday on February 11 in a unique way. The seasoned actress remembered all her prominent works, co-stars, friends, near and dear ones through a social media post. It had a collection of all the old photos and videos featuring the Derailed actress. As she captions it with her raw feelings, the post shows what a long journey she has had for nearly three decades.

What was special about Jennifer Aniston’s 55th birthday?

The Murder Mystery star thanked all her celebrity friends who wished her well. She used a powerful poem ‘The Layers’ by Stanley Kunitz in the caption that could capture her feelings. Jennifer also captioned the post with a short yet powerful message in the start saying, "Grateful ❤️🙌🏼".

The poem is a profound piece that delves into the human psyche and its dire need for transformation. It acknowledges vulnerabilities and promotes resilience. It expresses how strength is the core of human existence.

There are lines like, "I have made myself a tribe out of my true affections, and my tribe is scattered!" These show how life is unpredictable and needs to be accepted with changes. Another line in the poem, "Live in the layers, not on the litter" expresses her journey through all the ups and downs of her own life. All her celebrity friends started cheering in the comments section. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Could not love you more. Happy happy, you gorgeous human being!" Sarah Hyland wished, saying, "Happy birthday mama!!!!!"

Why did Jennifer Aniston choose such a deep poem for the montage?

Jennifer Aniston is happy and at the same time emotional on her 55th birthday, but she had a tough time over the past two years. The actress lost her father, John Aniston at the age of 89 in November 2022. She also lost her acquaintance and dear FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry to acute effects of Ketamine, as per autopsy. The actor was just 54 years old. This incident happened in October 2023. The entire FRIENDS cast was heartbroken while honoring their friend Perry. But a saddened Jennifer told media outlets during an interview at Critic Choice Awards that the best way to remember Matthew is to celebrate him.

As we pray that Jennifer gets on her path to emotional recovery

