Today marks the 55th birthday of America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston! Aniston rose to global fame for her iconic portrayal of Rachel Green in the hit TV series Friends, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Each episode endeared her even more to fans worldwide.

Since then, Aniston has showcased her versatility in various roles, portraying characters ranging from an abusive boss to a pageant diva and even a stripper. Throughout the years, the actress known for her role in Office Space has consistently demonstrated her talent and proficiency on screen.

For those craving more of Jennifer Aniston's post-Friends, here's a compilation of her best movies based on IMDb ratings. Take a look at the following list:

Top 10 Jennifer Aniston Movies

Just Go With It (6.4)

Danny Maccabee, played by Adam Sandler, is a successful plastic surgeon who, after discovering his wife's infidelity goes on to date other women. He pretends to be unhappily married to avoid serious commitment. His charade continues until he unexpectedly falls for Palmer, portrayed by Brooklyn Decker.

With the assistance of his loyal aide Katherine, played by Jennifer Aniston, Danny maintains the facade to keep his newfound love. However, when Palmer uncovers the truth, suspense ensues as the characters navigate the consequences. Just Go with It is a romantic comedy released in 2011. It was a box office sensation, grossing approximately $214 million worldwide.

He’s Just Not That Into You (6.4)

This romantic-comedy film, released in 2009, is brimming with drama and unexpected twists. It follows a diverse group of nine individuals as they navigate the complexities of love. One of the storylines follows Beth (Jennifer Aniston) and her boyfriend Neil (Ben Affleck), who holds strong reservations about marriage.

Despite living together for seven years, Beth's desire for marriage leads to a confrontation with Neil, resulting in their breakup. As Beth moves out to care for her ailing father, Neil undergoes a change of heart and realizes he finally wants to marry her. The question remains: will Beth be open to reconciliation?

The stellar cast consists of, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Ginnifer Goodwin, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Kevin Connolly, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, and Justin Long.

Derailed (6.6)

In the 2005 crime thriller, Chicago advertising executive Charles Schine (Clive Owen) engages in an extramarital affair with Lucinda Harris (Jennifer Aniston), despite both being married with children. Their illicit relationship takes a dark turn when they become embroiled in a crime, during which Charles is beaten and Lucinda is sexually assaulted. Despite the severity of the incident, they opt not to involve the authorities due to their affair and part ways.

However, Charles's life takes a dangerous turn when he receives a menacing threat to harm his family unless he meets the extortion demands. As events unfold, Charles discovers that Lucinda is implicated in the scheme to defraud him. Determined to confront those responsible, he devises a plan to take matters into his own hands.

Dumplin’ (6.5)

Dumplin is a coming-of-age film centered around Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), a plus-size girl navigating life in a small Texas town. Raised by her aunt Lucy while her mother Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), a former beauty queen, focuses on pageants, Willowdean struggles to connect with her.

Following Lucy's death, Willowdean and Rosie find it challenging to bridge the gap between them. Amidst this turmoil, Willowdean decides to shake things up by entering the Miss Teen Bluebonnet Pageant. Her participation sets off a series of events that test her perceptions and relationships, leading to moments of self-discovery and empowerment.

Bruce Almighty (6.7)

In the 2003 fantasy film, Bruce Almighty, Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey), a television reporter, incessantly complains about his life to God. To his surprise, he receives almighty power from the divine. However, as he grapples with the immense responsibilities that accompany his newfound abilities, he neglects his personal life.

Bruce's girlfriend, Grace Connelly (Jennifer Aniston), stands by him despite his shortcomings, but their relationship hits a snag when she catches him kissing another woman. Despite Bruce's attempts to use his powers to salvage the situation, Grace ultimately decides to leave him. This prompts Bruce to wish for the removal of his godlike powers, longing to return to a normal life.

Storks (6.8)

Storks is an animated comedy film released in 2016, offering a fresh take on the classic stork delivery folklore. Set in an imaginative world, the film portrays storks transitioning from delivering babies to delivering packages for an online retail giant known as Cornerstore.com.

However, when Junior, the top delivery stork, mistakenly activates the Baby Making Machine, he unexpectedly generates a baby girl without authorization. Teaming up with his human companion, Tulip, they go on a journey to deliver the baby to her intended family before their boss learns of the mishap. Along the way, they encounter numerous challenges and comical situations, all while discovering the importance of family and friendship. In the movie, Jennifer Aniston voices the protagonist Nate's mother.

Horrible Bosses (6.9)

Horrible Bosses is a 2011 black comedy film directed by Seth Gordon. It follows three friends - Nick, Dale, and Kurt - who are frustrated with their abusive and manipulative bosses. Nick's boss, Dave Harken, unfairly treats him and steals credit for his work, while Dale's boss, Dr. Julia Harris, sexually harasses him. Kurt's boss, Bobby Pollitt, is a cruel and sadistic man.

In response to their unbearable work situations, the trio decides to eliminate their bosses. They enlist the help of a murder consultant named Dean "Motherfucker" Jones. However, their bumbling attempts at murder result in unexpected complications and comedic mishaps.

The movie's star cast includes Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx

We’re The Millers (7.0)

The storyline centers around David Clark, a low-level drug dealer who gets robbed of his drugs and money. To settle his debt with his supplier, David agrees to smuggle marijuana from Mexico into the United States.

To avoid suspicion at the border, David comes up with a plan to pose as a typical American family on vacation. He enlists the help of a stripper named Rose O'Reilly, a teenage runaway named Casey Mathis, and his socially awkward neighbor Kenny Rossmore to act as his wife and children, forming the Miller family. During their journey to Mexico, the Millers face various challenges and misadventures.

Marley & Me (7.1)

Marley & Me is a heartwarming 2008 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. Based on the memoir by John Grogan, the story follows the life of the Grogan family and their beloved Labrador Retriever, Marley.

The film chronicles the ups and downs of the Grogans as they navigate marriage, careers, and parenthood, with Marley always by their side. Despite Marley's mischievous behavior and knack for causing chaos, he remains a central and cherished member of the family.

As the years pass, Marley ages along with the family, bringing them joy, laughter, and unconditional love. However, as Marley grows older, the family must come to terms with the inevitable challenges of saying goodbye to their beloved pet.

Office Space (7.7)

Office Space is a 1999 comedy film directed by Mike Judge. The movie satirizes the mundane and soul-crushing aspects of corporate office culture. The story follows Peter Gibbons, a disenchanted programmer at a software company called Initech, who becomes fed up with his monotonous job and the absurdities of corporate life.

After a botched hypnotherapy session leaves Peter in a carefree and indifferent state, he decides to take a new approach to his job. Alongside his co-workers Michael Bolton and Samir Nagheenanajar, Peter hatches a scheme to embezzle money from the company by exploiting a flaw in the payroll system.

In the movie, Jennifer Aniston plays the role of a restaurant manager who starts dating Peter and shares the same sentiments as him about the management.

The Iron Giant (8.0)

The Iron Giant is a 1999 animated science fiction film directed by Brad Bird. The story is set in the late 1950s during the Cold War era and follows a young boy named Hogarth Hughes who discovers a giant robot from outer space that crash-lands near his hometown of Rockwell, Maine.

As Hogarth befriends the giant, they form a close bond, with the boy teaching the robot about friendship, compassion, and the difference between right and wrong. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when a paranoid government agent, Kent Mansley, becomes determined to destroy the giant out of fear that it poses a threat to national security.

Jennifer Aniston provides the voice for Annie Hughes, Hogarth's caring and supportive single mother.