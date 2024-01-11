Greta Gerwig responds to Jo Koy's Barbie joke at the 2024 Golden Globes; says 'he’s not wrong'

Jo Koy jokingly told the Golden Globes audience on Sunday that Oppenheimer was based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, but Barbie is about "a plastic doll with big boobies. However, Barbie director, Greta Gerwig says she understood the joke.

On BBC Radio 4 Today, the writer-director finally talked about the joke he told during his first-ever Globes hosting gig. Some have criticized the joke for being sexist or reductive, however, Gerwig gave Martha Kearney, the host, a different take on Koy's joke.

Greta Gerwig responds to Jo Koy's Barbie joke at the 2024 Golden Globes

When questioned about the stand-up comedian's comments about her record-breaking box office success, she offered a unique perspective. Gerwig remained calm and polite in her reply, even admitting that he was "right on" about the story's genesis.

Gerwig said, "Well, he's not wrong. She's the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project, of the movie, was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll."

Gerwig continued, saying that Barbie, a toy her mother had been concerned about her playing with as a child, has no character, no story by her very construction. She continued the discussion by stating that she and her husband/writing partner Noah Baumbach were free to carry the plot in the route they ultimately chose because of their "blank slate" mentality.



Advertisement

As for Gerwig, she has accepted her status as the first filmmaker to win the box office and cinematic achievement award at the Globes with grace. It was a huge disappointment for the actors and directors that Barbie, one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, only took home two awards at the Golden Globes 2024.

Barbie made a worldwide box-office collection of $1.44 billion. Following its most recent four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, Gerwig's comedy is still on pace to receive a tonne of Oscar nods.

ALSO READ: Was Barbie snubbed at the Golden Globe Awards 2024? Margot Robbie starrer loses in all major categories