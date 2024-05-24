Freeform’s grown-ish ended its run with Junior (Marcus Scribner) unexpectedly celebrating his graduation. He planned a graduation party, but his new boss needed him to tend to a client’s yacht. Aaron (Trevor Jackson), avoiding Zoey (Yara Shahidi) after a rejected proposal, joins him. Their friends turn the yacht into a party scene.

Grown-ish Series Finale Recap: What happened at the end of Season 6

As Grown-ish — and the entire Black-ish franchise — came to an end with its series finale, the last episode began with a nostalgic look back. Marcus Scribner’s character, Andre, reflects on his meaningful moments at Cal U, emphasizing that life's story is written in the moments between big events, with the people who matter most.

After officially graduating, Andre focuses on hosting his dream graduation party. However, his plans are interrupted when Rich Paul calls to tell him his job at Klutch Sports has already started.

Andre then meets Aaron, who is feeling humiliated after his failed proposal to Zoey. To cheer him up, Andre invites Aaron to help him clean the yacht that Rich assigned him.

Meanwhile, Zoey is in turmoil after walking out on Aaron’s proposal. She is greeted by her college friends, including Nomi, Ana, Vivek, and Doug, who congratulate her, unaware that she didn't accept the proposal.

Even Luca joins via FaceTime, urging Zoey not to marry Aaron. Zoey admits she hasn’t responded to Aaron’s proposal because she is working through her feelings and is afraid of saying the wrong thing.

Zaara brings friends to host a yacht party for Andre

When Zaara learns that Andre postponed his graduation party to work, she decides to bring the party to him by filling the yacht with friends and drinks just as the boat sets sail. On the boat, Andre and his friends discuss their worries about staying close after college.

Zoey and her friends join the conversation, sharing how their friendships have changed since moving apart. Vivek mentions that Zoey and Ana aren't as close as they used to be, leading Ana to reveal that she and her partner experienced a miscarriage.

Zoey and Aaron finally talk face-to-face. Zoey expresses her fear of putting work between their relationship or making other mistakes but ultimately tells Aaron she doesn’t want to live without him. Aaron proposes again, and Zoey accepts.

Elsewhere on the boat, Andre apologizes to Kiela for being upset about her summer plans in Portugal, and Kiela reassures him. Despite the unauthorized party, Andre’s boss praises him for keeping the boat out of trouble.

To conclude the series, Zoey and Aaron decide to get married right there on the yacht, surrounded by their friends and family.

All episodes of Grown-ish, including the series finale, are now streaming on Hulu.

