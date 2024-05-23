Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Imagine scrolling through your social media feed and stumbling upon a shocking video. It shows a well-known rapper allegedly hurting his ex-girlfriend. That’s exactly what happened recently when footage surfaced of Diddy, a famous rapper, allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend.

But this isn’t just about the video—it’s about Kanye West’s past warnings regarding Diddy’s actions. Yes, comments have sparked new talks about how Diddy behaves and whether Kanye’s claims are true. Let’s explore what Kanye said about Diddy and how it connects to the recent viral video.

What did Kanye claim about the rapper?

In the past, Kanye West said some things about Diddy that weren’t proven true. He hinted that Diddy could be working for the government or he might have connections to government agencies. Political commentator Candace Owens recently brought this up.

However, according to reports, no official sources confirmed these claims. This makes people wonder about what Diddy might be up to and why.

Past incidents and allegations

Recently, there’s a video going viral on the internet where the acclaimed rapper Sean Diddy Combs can be seen assaulting Cassie Ventura. The footage shows Diddy in a hotel lobby, grabbing Cassie’s neck and kicking her down. It also shows Diddy allegedly throwing a vase at Casie.

The well-known singer and actress Cassie even filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023. She accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse. The lawsuit also detailed the troubling 2016 viral video incident. But the lawsuit was settled in just one day after it was filed. Their legal teams claimed that Diddy and Casie came to a friendly agreement.

Netizens were shocked to know that despite these severe accusations, both parties settled the case. All of this highlights that Kanye West’s previous claims about Diddy’s potential involvement with federal agencies might be true.

Public calls for justice for Casie

Following the video's release, people have flooded social media with just one thing: that Diddy should punished. One user wrote on X, “Can’t have been easy for Cassie to speak out, but also sad that there are others out there that were abused by this man and ignored.” Another wrote, “Isn’t it obvious why he isn’t in jail yet? The guy is an asset to something much bigger. Hollywood is toast.”

“What is wrong with the justice system!? Why are innocent people in prison and wealthy evil people can get away,” added third.

All the accusations and investigations have really hurt Diddy’s reputation and the things he’s involved in. Many companies and groups don’t want to keep collaborating with the producer and rapper. According to reports, he stepped down as the head of Revolt, a television network he co-founded.

Moreover, a beverage company, Diageo, removed Diddy’s image from the website after this viral video incident. It seems like he’s trying to disassociate himself from everything due to the troubles he’s facing.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

