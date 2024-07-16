Guillermo del Toro Lauds Nicolas Cage-led Longlegs; Calls It ‘A Great Oz Perkins Film’

Guillermo del Toro recently praised actor Nicolas Cage's acting skills and performance in the latest horror mystery film, Longlegs. In visionary director Osgood Perkin's film, Cage transformed into a terrifying, wild serial killer, depicting the title role alongside his co-star Maika Monroe. The legendary director wrote in a series of tweets about how much he enjoyed watching this movie and hailed Perkin's directing talent, noting it's a 'great' film.

Guillermo del Toro hailed Nicolas Cage's film Longlegs

The Hellboy movie director recently shared his thoughts on Osgood Perkin's horror film Longlegs. The movie follows a determined FBI agent, Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), who investigates an unsolved series of murders and uncovers unexpected clues pointing to occult practices. Harker soon realizes she has a personal link to the killer and must stop him before more lives are lost.

Guillermo del Toro took to X (Twitter) and lauded the film in a series of tweets, calling it, "A great Oz Perkins film- 100% his vibe." Toro further praised director Osgood Perkin for staying true to the themes and style that define his career, noting, "His metronome, his meticulous composition and his uncanny sense of evil and impending doom."

ALSO READ: 'Dad Wouldn’t Let Me Do It’: Nicolas Cage Recalls Auditioning For The Dating Game At 14 and How He Got The Part

Guillermo del Toro hails Nicolas Cage's performance in his latest horror movie

In another tweet, the Pacific Rim movie director gushed about actor Nicolas Cage's performance and praised the remarkable portrayal of his character in Longlegs.

Advertisement

He shared, "Loved that evil Tiny-Tim-esque Cage," and praised the actor as "our last and best expressionist performer," further noting, "the Satanic Panic gloom: a closed maze where evil eats the casual stroller."

Guillermo del Toro further explained that the film is unique and is not like typical horror or thriller movies, mentioning that it focuses on themes that director Perkins has always been interested in, noting that it's his "vibe and signature."

Longlegs is now out in theaters. The film is directed and written by Osgood Perkins, and it features Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Michelle Choi-Lee, Dakota Daulby, Peter James Bryant, and Kiernan Shipka, among other talented actors.