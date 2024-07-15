'Dad Wouldn’t Let Me Do It’: Nicolas Cage Recalls Auditioning For The Dating Game At 14 and How He Got The Part

Nicolas Cage’s first audition was inappropriate at the time!

The versatile actor, known for playing unhinged characters, crushed his first-ever audition for The Dating Game and landed the job—much to his father’s disapproval, who thought he was too young for the role. Although he didn’t end up staring on the show, he believes his audition tape is “out there” on the internet!

Nicolas Cage recalls his first audition experience

The Ghost Rider actor, 60, recalled the time he got cast in The Dating Game and thought it was pretty cool and “funny.” While promoting his upcoming film Longlegs, Cage spoke to the New Yorker about his first-ever audition.

“The first audition I ever had was for The Dating Game,” he revealed. Surprisingly, he landed the job despite being too young for it. “I got it, but my dad wouldn’t let me do it. I was too young. I was, like, 14. My audition tape is out there somewhere,” he added.

His dad (August Coppola, brother of director Francis Ford Coppola) shot down the role, but Cage couldn’t help but muse over the funny incident. He also recalled the show casting an actual serial killer, Rodney Alcala, proving that they were looking for people who were “appealing on the surface” but had darker sides to them.

Nicolas Cage reveals he doesn't like doing violent roles

The Face/Off actor might be playing a serial killer in his coming horror mystery Longlegs, but he ironically does not like violent characters. “I know that the phone’s going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after Longlegs,” he said.

But he cleared the air that playing such violent and intense roles is not enjoyable. “It’s not really what I like to do. I don’t like violence. I don’t want to play people who are hurting people,” he added.

In Longlegs, his character, Dan Ferdinand Cobble, inspired by a core memory of Cage’s mother, is a Satan worshipper and doll maker. He delivers dolls to families with young daughters born on a specific day. The dolls possessed with demon spirits hypnotize the fathers of these families into murdering their own clan!

As someone who doesn’t like twisted characters, Cage has opted for an intense subject in a film. Ironically, Cobble is far from the actor’s previous roles, including killer archetypes like Castor Troy in John Woo’s Face/Off, 2018’s indie darling Mandy, 2017’s Mom and Dad, and many more. Kudos to Cage for having an aversion to these roles yet crushing it every time!