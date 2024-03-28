Guilty Gear -Strive- Teases Final Season 3 Fighter; Season 4 Updates & More To Know

The Arc World Tour Finals 2023 event revealed new news about Guilty Gear -Strive-, including a tease for the final Season 3 DLC fighter and plans for Season Pass 4. The DLC will launch in May for $6.99 or as part of the $24.99 Season Pass. A.B.A. was first launched as a playable character on March 26. Guilty Gear -Strive- is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ismalia "Verix" Gueye won the Guilty Gear -Strive- championship with a $50,000 first prize.

Guilty Gear -Strive- season 4 is on the way

Guilty Gear -Strive- has received its latest patch and developers Arc System Works have teased its future. The game has received constant support, and the latest teaser promises more. The game is also set to release another DLC season, Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 4.

This new season of the game’s post-launch expansion will see even more new characters added. Although, first we’ve still got the final Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 character to come out. While still one of the biggest fighting games, this fourth season will mean we have a huge final roster.

Arc System Works has released the latest patch for GGS, introducing a new character A.B.A. They also confirmed another season, teasing the final character from Season 3, and confirming a Season 4 for the game, bringing another batch of new characters.

Guilty Gear -Strive- has a vast array of expansive characters, making it easy for players to find a match. Season 3 has seen exciting additions, making it exciting to see where the game will be after a new season.

Strive first released in 2021 for some platforms. It’s the latest in a long franchise for Guilty Gear, but Strive has had a particularly long life. Four years later and we’re still gearing up for the release of yet another season! By the time this completes, Strive will be one of the most expansive fighting games around.

More about Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. It is the seventh mainline installment of the Guilty Gear series, and the 25th overall. The game was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Windows in June 2021, for Japanese arcades in July 2021, and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in March 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its visuals, gameplay and netcode, and has sold over 2.5 million units as of August 2023.

The game features fifteen playable characters in its base roster. Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal Valentine, Leo Whitefang, Anji Mito and I-No return from previous installments, while two new characters make their debut: these are Nagoriyuki, a Nightless vampire samurai who can drain opponents of their blood to increase his attack power, and Giovanna, a special operations unit officer who is accompanied by her wolf spirit, Rei.

The PlayStation 4 version of Guilty Gear: Strive sold 11,722 physical copies during its first week of release in Japan, making it the eighth bestselling retail game of the week in the country. During the same week, the PlayStation 5 version was the twenty-second bestselling retail game in Japan, with 3,547 physical copies being sold.

The game entered the UK physical charts at number 26. On Steam, the number of concurrent players reached a peak of 30,939, surpassing both Street Fighter V and Tekken 7.

The game sold 500,000 copies as of July 2021 and has sold one million copies as of August 2022, becoming the best-selling title of the franchise.

