10 Best Anime Character Arcs Of All Time

A great character arc is a key aspect of a well-written book, movie, or TV show. Not all characters change throughout the story, but well-written ones do. Anime is a prime example of such arcs, demonstrating that everyone can learn and grow, even those who seem beyond redemption. A great character arc signifies a great writer who not only creates a great scene but also a great story.

Here are 10 of the best character arcs in anime history

1. Prince Zuko

Avatar: The Last Airbender anime, set in the early 20th century, follows Prince Zuko, who is banished from his family and aims to restore his honor by capturing the Avatar. Zuko, along with his Uncle Iroh, searches the south pole for a beam of light that may have come from the Avatar. The Avatar, an air bender, must find a water-bending, earth-bending, and fire-bending master to defeat Zuko's father before using the upcoming Sozin's Comet to burn the Earth Kingdom and declare himself the ruler of the world.

Zuko chases Aang around the world, realizing his destiny is to help the Avatar. Despite his attempts to kill them, Zuko turns over a new leaf and helps Aang master fire bending to defeat Fire Lord Ozai. He and Katara team up to take down Zuko's insane sister Azula and is crowned the Fire Lord.

In the sequel Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Zuko becomes a wise old man, riding a dragon descended from the dragons he and Aang used to train fire-bending. His tragic story ends on a satisfying note, as he overcame obstacles to find friends and family.

2. Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki, the series' protagonist, was initially an immature outcast who was ostracized by the Hidden Leaf Village due to his sealed Nine-Tailed Demon Fox. Despite this, he learned to control the beast and became a respected member of society. Naruto saved the world several times and his story is profound because he was not accepted by anyone, but he forged ahead and created his own path despite having a literal demon inside him.

3. Vegeta

Vegeta, known as the "prince of all Saiyans," initially acted as an antagonist in the second Dragon Ball Z story arc. He formed a lasting friendship with other Z Fighters, married Bulma, and had two children. Despite being a main protagonist, Vegeta maintains his competitiveness and tries to outdo Goku. In the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film in 2022, Vegeta defeated his rival in a base-level battle, showcasing his character arc and showcasing the character's potential.

4. Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino transforms from an average middle-school student into Sailor Moon after being given a brooch by a magical black cat named Luna. Luna informs Usagi that she is meant to save the world, but she is very reluctant to embrace her destiny. Over time, however, she gathers the other Sailor Guardians and by the end of the series, which ran from 1992-1997, she embraced her destiny to become Queen Serenity.

5. Piccolo

In Dragon Ball Z, Piccolo, a powerful green Namekian, successfully ruled Earth after slaughtering thousands of innocent humans and killing some Z Fighters. However, his story takes a drastic turn when he decides to help defeat villainous threats. After Goku sacrifices himself to destroy Radditz, Piccolo trains Goku's son Gohan to fight, fostering a heartwarming relationship and shaping Piccolo's character growth. This transformation has made him one of the greatest heroes in the Dragon Ball universe.

6. Endeavor

Endeavor, also known as Enji Todoroki, began as the main antagonist in My Hero Academia, rivaling All Might. His abusive treatment of his family led to his downfall. However, he eventually realizes his mistakes and makes amends. He became the main protagonist during the U.S. Sports Festival Arc and the Pro Hero Arc, aiming to become a symbol of peace for the world. Endeavor's ultimate goal is to bring peace to the world.

7. Gary Oak

Ash Ketchum, a hero, has a rival named Gary Oak, the grandson of Professor Oak, Ash's Pokémon professor. Gary initially believes he is born great, but becomes humbled throughout the series. He realizes that greatness requires hard work and passion. He decides to become a Pokémon researcher and helps Ash a few times. Despite his arrogance, Gary becomes a humbled professor, demonstrating character growth. Gary's journey as a Pokémon researcher and mentor demonstrates the importance of hard work and passion in achieving greatness.

8. Robert E.O. Speedwagon

Robert E.O. Speedwagon, a street thug in anime, is known for his character arc in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. He is introduced as a street thug who harasses people. After hearing about Jonathan's father's plight, Speedwagon becomes moved and helps the protagonist, Jonathan, becoming one of his closest allies.

9. Chise Hatori

Chise Hatori starts off in The Ancient Magus’ Bride as a depressed teenager with nothing in life. Her dad abandoned her, and her mother committed suicide in front of her, so she is left believing she is unloved and unwanted. She has such little regard for herself that she decides to sell herself in an auction. Purchased by Elias Ainsworth for five million pounds, Chise discovers her talent for magic and gains confidence in herself throughout the anime.

10. Greed

When the Elric brothers meet Greed in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, let’s just say the name suits the man. He is extremely greedy, wanting more money, more women, more everything. After being killed and reborn inside Ling’s body, but especially being forced to share Ling’s body with, well, Ling, he begins to realize what he was looking for all his life, a real friendship.

