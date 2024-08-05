Guy Fieri Shares Picture With John Travolta And More At The Summer Olympics 2024

Guy Fieri recently took to social media and amazed his followers with a picture of the decade. The TV reality star was seen spending time at the ongoing Summer Olympics while being accompanied by some of the biggest names from the Hollywood film industry.

While the Summer Olympics are already becoming more intriguing day by day, celebrities such as Guy Fieri are not holding themselves back from having a blast at the games.

The Food Network star host uploaded a picture of himself on his personal Instagram account. While he was present to witness the event, as seen in the photo, he was also seen posing with the legend John Travolta, along with Sacha Baron Cohen, chef Bobby Flay, and David Zaslav, who happens to be the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The post that was uploaded on Sunday, August 4, was captioned, "What a crew at the gold medal tennis match!!"

The picture was taken at the men's tennis gold medal final in Paris, which was won by Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who beat Carlos Alcaraz from Spain. This was Djokovic’s first gold.

As per the report by PEOPLE, the stars in the picture did not come to the event alone but were present along with their family members. The wife of Guy Fieri, Lori, had accompanied the host, as well as Ella Bleu Travolta, the 24-year-old daughter of the Pulp Fiction actor, who had come along with her father.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Best Bite in Town host is seen spending time at the Olympics. On Friday, August 2, he visited the U.S. women’s water polo team. Here, he was seen accompanying the team’s unofficial mascot, Flavor Flav. Both stars were seen cheering for the U.S. women’s water polo team while they took on France during a preliminary round match.

In this X (formerly Twitter) video, the Hazy Shade of Criminal Rapper was seen stating that he is with the most lovable Guy in the world.

Similarly, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was seen calling Flavor Flav "the best coach" of the water polo team.

The chef had spent time with his family at Ruth Lake, California, before heading to the Olympics.

