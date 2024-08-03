Guy Fieri Meets Flavor Flav As They Support U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team At 2024 Paris Olympics

Flavor Flav is making headlines as he is continually pushing himself to be as supportive of the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team during the 2024 Paris Olympics. And recently, Guy Fieri has also joined him.

The reality TV star has become another big name who has been seen supporting US athletes in recent times. As noticed in a video, the two celebrities, Flav and the Best Bite in Town host, became the two hype men for the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team.

On August 2, Guy Fieri uploaded a post on his social media that showed him having a great time not just with the Fight the Power artist but also with the US swimmers.

In a video that was uploaded by the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he could be seen accompanying Flavor Flav at the swimming arena.

Flav and Fieri could be seen talking in the video while also cheering for the women’s team as they earned a 17-to-5 score during a preliminary match that was held against France.

In the video, the Don't Believe the Hype artist was heard saying that he is with a person who is globally loved by everyone while exclaiming, “That's right, baby!"

While enjoying the event and cheering on the team during the game together, Fieri also mentioned that Flavor Flav happens to be the best coach.

The post that was uploaded on the Guy's Grocery Games star’s social media read the caption, "Best hype man in the WORLD!! @FlavorFlav."

In another video, the two celebrities were seen cheering for the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team, while the team was noticed exiting the venue. Here, Flavor Flav could be seen surprising them by introducing Guy Fieri.

As per a press release, Flav inked a five-year sponsorship for the Women’s as well as the Men’s national water polo teams last month. In addition, he has also promised to fund the U.S. women’s water polo team in May.

This came after the captain of the team, Maggie Steffens, took to Instagram and expressed the financial help that the players needed to compete in the Olympics.

Talking to PEOPLE, Flavor Flav stated that it is one of his bucket list tasks to support the water polo team and that he is excited about it as he wanted to witness the Olympic games live and not on TV.

Guy Fieri has come to the Olympics a week after he was seen taking a trip to Ruth Lake, California. He was accompanied by his sons Ryder and Hunter, as well as Hunter's fiancée, Tara Bernstein.

