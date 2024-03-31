Gwyneth Paltrow Shares 'Unsuspecting Screenshots' Of Her Son Moses; See Here

51-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow is loving being a mother! The Shallow Hal actress shares Moses, 17 and Apple, 19 with ex-husband Chris Martin. As her children enter adulthood, the Seven actress reveals her favorite picture of the two together. What is Paltrow’s favorite snap with son Moses? Find out.

What is Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite picture with son Moses?

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Care': Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Does Not Pay Heed To What Others Think After Turning 50

The Emma star took part in Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A on her Friday’s Instagram story dated March 29, 2024. Someone asked her to share the “fave pic” of herself and her teen son Moses. The two children of Paltrow-Moses and Apple are shared by herself and ex-husband Chris Martin. The two were married between 2003 and 2016. Everyone was shocked when the Golden Globe Award winner posted an offbeat picture of the two. Instead of a usual selfie or a picture, she shared a screenshot of a shirtless Moses with a sleepy/tired expression and a huge blue sky. Paltrow was present in the top left corner, in a small rectangular box showing it is a video call. The image was captioned, “I love unsuspecting screen shots of FaceTimes.” This picture is nostalgic as the actress had recently opened up about her sadness that Moses will embark on a new journey of his life, soon.

Advertisement

What did Gwyneth Paltrow say about Moses going to college?

Paltrow is definitely sad. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress revealed how she and husband Brad Falchuk, are preparing for their boys to go to college. It is because 53-year-old Brad also has two children, Isabella, 19 and Brody, 17 from his previous marriage. Paltrow opened up saying, "In the fall, Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university," and added, "It'll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house."

Explaining her sadness, the actress added, "On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," and even went on to say, "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening." She even added how, "Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house." The couple is preparing to send their boys to college, meanwhile stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What Is 'Conscious Uncoupling?' Meaning Explored As Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is 'Proud' Of Popularizing Phrase After Split With Chris Martin