Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 2024, Shares What She Let Go Of, and Reveals Her 2025 Goals: WATCH

Gwyneth Paltrow creatively looked back at her year on Sunday, December 29, as she shared via an elaborate Instagram video what things she has let go of in the past 12 months.

Her carousel post began with a clip of herself strutting outdoors in a blue mini-dress. Written across the snippet was the title, “This year I have let go of…” The first snapshot she added to the list was with her daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18. Sharing the portrait with her kids, the actress, 52, explained that she has let go of the phase in her life where she shared the same roof as her children, who recently left the nest to go to college.

Also listed under the letting-go umbrella were “our home,” “some very cherished colleagues,” “a dog,” and “Los Angeles.”

Over a second-long clip of the sky and clouds, Paltrow cryptically wrote that she has also let go of “some people who were not right for me.” She did not name any names.

Paltrow also said goodbye to the idea of having enough power to correct misconceptions. She added that she is still working on eliminating self-limiting biases as 2024 comes to a close.

The Goop founder also made a list of things she wants to achieve in the forthcoming year. Posting a second roundup titled “In 2025 I would like to…," Paltrow said that among her goals for next year are to “crush it at work,” “feel better,” and “continue having tough conversations.”

Elsewhere, on Christmas Day, the actress shared a candlelit snapshot with only half of her and daughter Apple’s face in focus as she wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas. Her 81-year-old mother, Blythe Danner, appeared to be among the people in the background of the image.

