Gypsy Rose Blanchard to get a teeth makeover for free after getting out of prison? Deets here

Gypsy Rose, who has been living a full life with her husband Ryan Anderson after her release from prison has been uploading a lot of smiling pictures, now that she has a reason to smile again. Ex-NBA star Lamar Odoms, who has been following her story, apparently reached out to her to offer a free dental makeover at his company Oxy Dental.

What did Lamar Odom say to Gypsy?

The details of their conversation is still unknown. But according to a source that is close to Odom, he reached out to Gypsy via social media after being fascinated with her story like a lot of people around the globe.

Lamar, who has been helping reality stars with his rehab wellness facility, also opened an affordable dental clinic, Oxy Dental, in California after realizing that a lot of patients at his facility needed affordable dental care. The man himself went through a dental procedure that cost him about $80k.

According to the source, who opened up to TMZ, Lamar offered a free set of teeth and dental makeover to Gypsy, whose story also included her dental struggles that she has been going through for years. And Gypsy was apparently really touched by the gesture and responded to him. She might be well on her way to receive this $30k treatment for free as a gesture from Lamar.

Advertisement

What kind of dental struggles does Gypsy have?

People who are familiar with Gypsy’s heartbreaking background know that she was a victim of Munchhausen syndrome by proxy by her mother Dee Dee. In 2015, after years of abuse, Gypsy, along with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed Dee Dee and served in prison for it. Gypsy has been recently released from prison and has been living a free life with her now-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in prison.

One of the lies that Dee Dee Blanchard made up about Gypsy’s health was that she had tooth decay. This resulted in some of her teeth and salivary glands being removed in a procedure. Right now, Gypsy is still struggling with the aftermath of it. She has only 16 teeth left and the rest of her teeth are false and she also has stainless crowns.

If Lamar Odom’s procedure is successful, then Gypsy will have a new set of teeth and a lot of her dental struggles will be gone.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her time in solitary confinement; states she missed her mother