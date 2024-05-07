Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has captured the audience with its stunning backdrop, elegant choreography, engaging plot, and more! Crafted by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this drama showcases a skilled group of actors, such as Manisha Koirala, Shekhar Suman, and Sonakshi Sinha. Not to mention, the TV actors have also delivered exceptional performances in Heeramandi.

Recently, Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava couldn't resist showering praises on Pankaj Bhatia and Jayati Bhatia for their outstanding performances in Heeramandi.

Mansi Srivastava lauds Pankaj Bhatia and Jayati Bhatia

While the Bollywood veterans brought their magic to the screens, television actors such as Pankaj Bhatia and Jayati Bhatia also received the opportunity to work with maestro SLB and proved their acting prowess. Known for her stint on Ishqbaaz, Mansi Srivastava took to Instagram and showered praise on Pankaj and Jayati.

Appreciating the former for his acting skills and overall performance, Mansi mentioned, "@pankajbhatiaa Shining in Heeramandi." Further, dropping her glowing words of praise for Jayati Bhatia, the young actress wrote, "@jayatibhatia So graceful as Phato bi Coudnt keep my eyes off u and ur amazing punjabi bong beauty speaking punjabi."

Look at Mansi Srivastava's reaction here:

Apart from Pankaj and Jayati, other television actors who shined in Heeramandi are Sanjeeda Shaikh, Pratibha Ranta, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik, Anuj Sharma, and Jason Shah. The 8-episodic series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

Set in pre-independence India, the series revolves around courtesans and explores themes of love, power, betrayal, and revenge. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Netflix on May 1.

About Mansi Srivastava

It was in Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year that Mansi landed her acting debut. The actress went on to do shows such as Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se. She shot to popularity with her stint on the show Ishqbaaz.

Mansi Srivastava shares a close bond with her co-actors from Ishqbaaz and often meets them to catch up. Most recently, she has signed the dotted lines to play a significant role in Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra's Main Hoon Saath Tere.

