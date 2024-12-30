Hailey Bieber Reflects on Welcoming Son Jack Blues Bieber in 2024 With New Maternity Snap: SEE

Hailey Bieber is reflecting on the milestone year she’s had as 2025 approaches. The Rhode founder, 28, had a very special 2024 as she welcomed her first child, son Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey celebrated the accomplishment on Sunday, December 29, by posting a black-and-white picture of herself on Instagram. In the snap, the runway model looked off into the distance as she lifted her shirt up to show her baby bump. “Thank you 2024,” she wrote over her upload, alongside an angel emoji.

Justin, 30, revealed in August that Hailey had given birth to their son. “Welcome Home,” he captioned an Instagram image of Hailey tenderly touching Jack’s foot, which was wrapped in a blanket. It was in the same post that the singer revealed his son’s name, impressing his fans with his choice of a traditional moniker, drifting away from the trend of celebrities naming their kids unusual names.

Days after the Baby singer’s announcement, a source told Us Weekly that the pop star is a very joyful and hands-on father. The tipster, however, also shared that Justin will now become more private, protective, and focused on the family, meaning his long-awaited musical comeback will be delayed until further notice.

Since welcoming Jack, Hailey and Justin have shared glimpses of their life with the newborn on social media. In November, the new mom shared a snap of her son snuggled to her chest while on an outdoor stroll with her husband.

As she juggles motherhood and her entrepreneurial journey, Hailey shared in an October interview with Women’s Wear Daily that she was trying to maintain a good work-life balance by taking up only those work opportunities that make her feel physically, mentally, and emotionally comfortable.

Hailey noted that she also sees her aforementioned beauty brand as her child. In the interview, she called the business, which she launched in 2022, her toddler.

Her dad, Stephen Baldwin, meanwhile, gave an update on Jack’s well-being earlier this month. Speaking to TooFab, the actor said his newest grandson was growing like a weed while looking like a cute plump potato.

