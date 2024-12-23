Hailey Bieber Shares Picture Featuring New Jewelry Inspired By Justin Bieber And Her Son; Details Inside

Hailey Bieber and the highly acclaimed singer Justin Bieber recently welcomed their baby son, Jack Blues. While the son is now months old, the proud mommy can't simply keep herself from sharing new updates with her fans and talking about her love for Blues.

Taking to social media, the globally renowned model recently gave her fans a look at her new jewelry that is somehow inspired by her son, who was born on August 23. The 28-year-old model shared a look at her new custom ring on December 21, 2024, in her Instagram stories.

Hailey Bieber shared a picture of her right hand with the ring, which was noticed to have a pair of gemstones. The gemstones in discussion here were of green and yellow color, which the socialite had even labeled as “Jack” and “Mama,” respectively.

Per a report by PEOPLE, the jewelry was seemingly designed by Ring Concierge, as the brand had posted the same image of Hailey Bieber's hand on their social media account.

On the same day, Ring Concierge took to Instagram and uploaded this post that also read, “@haileybieber wearing her Ring Concierge Toi et Moi Personalized Gemstone Ring, a stone to represent mom and baby.”

Besides tagging Hailey Bieber, the brand even had an emoji of two hands making a heart.

Per reports, Jack Blue’s zodiac sign happens to be Virgo, which is why the ring had a green, square-cut peridot. For those who do not know, this is the birthstone associated with the sign.

Besides that, the ring even had a yellow pear-shaped stone that appeared to be topaz, which is a birthstone matching Hailey's birthday month of November.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that this was not the first time the Rhode founder had shared some jewelry inspired by her baby.

This year in September, Hailey Bieber uploaded a picture on her social media story giving a look at a new gold and diamond "Mom" ring.

