Halsey Says Acting Career Helped Her Remove Herself From Stage Persona As a Singer: 'Being A Solo Artist Is Really Lonely'

Halsey recently revealed that their move to Hollywood and make movies has given them an opportunity to shed the singer persona. Through the singer's real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who uses she/they pronouns interchangeably, the singer has been embracing her stage name Halsey in her music profession. She narrated how acting has enabled her to take a break from Halsey as well, especially with recent films such as Americana (2023) and Maxxxine (2024).

For instance, Frangipane described their contest with her stage persona as an actor in a soap opera. They stated that just like an actor getting drudgery from acting a particular role for too long, they also said that they had started losing contact with their Halsey character. The stage name, which was just supposed to be that, after some time, turned out to be associated with being more than just a name but a persona.

“I always compare Halsey to Grey’s Anatomy, where everybody who did Grey’s Anatomy, I’m sure they loved it, but after 25 seasons, they’re like, I can’t play Meredith anymore,” the Lilith singer told Paper Magazine.

“That’s kind of how I felt about Halsey, which brought up an even greater existential question: ‘Why do I feel like I’m playing Halsey?’ It’s meant to be just a stage name, not necessarily a persona, and I realized at that point it has kind of grown into a persona, which I never really intended for it to," they added.

As credited in these projects, her name remains Halsey, though the performances allowed the Colors singer to indulge in diverse roles that were separate from herself. Thanks to acting, she did not have the burdensome obligation to immerse herself and manage every detail of the creative process that usually happens when she is composing her music. Here, she was not the one who had to bear the brunt of those more creative tasks, leaving them to the director and production staff, but rather was just an additional piece in someone else’s vision.

She also enjoyed the fact that she could try a different approach to making art since acting involves working with other people. Working as a solo artist, the 29-year-old singer revealed that she is lonely – most people would not comprehend that feeling. She said, "It was nice to be new at something, be a part of a community and collaborate. Being a solo artist is a really lonely venture. I don’t think people realize how lonely it is."

Halsey's fifth studio album The Great Impersonator arrives on October 25.

