Rajinikanth’s Baashha to get a crossover with Amitabh Bachchan? Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to possibility; ‘Don’t need anybody…’

Rajinikanth’s iconic film Baashha has remained a cult classic for decades. The film created such a rage that it fueled discussions of it being remade in other languages, including Hindi. And, to be made in Hindi, it was Amitabh Bachchan who was reportedly going to take the lead role.

Advertisement

While this potential remake never materialized, Abhishek Bachchan recently spilled the beans on the matter. At an event, the Dasvi actor was asked to name a crossover between any two unrelated movies and the actors he would want to cast.

Responding, Jr Bachchan tagged Rajinikanth starrer Baashha and claimed how it would be wonderful to have his father Amitabh Bachchan get a crossover with his film.

In his words: “Have you all seen a movie called Baashha? So a crossover with Rajini sir and dad would be awesome.”

Abhishek was again asked to imagine himself in a survival game. He was then requested to reveal three other names he would want by his side. Without a blink, he took the name of Rajinikanth and claimed that “he was just enough.”

Abhishek reacted: “Rajini uncle. Because once you have Thalaiva you don’t need anybody else right? One is enough.”

Well, coming back to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, the strong pillars of Indian cinema, continue to remain friends after decades. The two worked together in films like Hum and most recently in Vettaiyan.

Advertisement

Speaking about their respective work fronts, Rajinikanth has been busy with the shooting of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer 2. He has an impending release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan. He is slated to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana next.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar REJECTS prefixes being used with his name: ‘I’m an actor and getting paid for it’