‘Really Tough Position’: Halsey Reveals Having Miscarriage During A Concert At 20

Halsey talked about a painful chapter in their past on the SHE MD podcast on August 6, 2024. The 29-year-old singer revealed that at the age of 20, they had a miscarriage while performing on stage at a concert. Halsey spoke openly about their struggles and how they persevered through the performance despite emotional and physical pain.

Halsey described the situation as a "really tough position" given the circumstances. They had started miscarrying before the concert began and felt compelled to continue with the performance. The singer said, "I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show."

Halsey was concerned about how the event would affect their career and the expectations surrounding it. “There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that to me, there [were] a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me,” they said.

To deal with the physical discomfort, Halsey wore an adult diaper during their performance. They stated: "What ended up happening was I ended up just putting on an adult diaper." Despite the intense circumstances, they were able to perform for the full 45 minutes. Halsey admitted that they were unsure whether they could have performed for an extended period of time given their limited musical repertoire at the time.

Halsey experienced severe physical discomfort following the show, including vomiting in the parking lot and spending the night in a hotel. They recalled, “I went to a hotel and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub because I just didn't know what to do with all the blood.”

Halsey revealed that the concert was filmed and that watching it later was difficult. They said that it's funny because when they look at it now, they see themselves just white and sweating, and their voice is different. They noticed that their voice was guttural and that they appeared to be a different person.

The experience left Halsey feeling isolated because they hadn't heard many stories about miscarriage from women in their situation. “I just remember feeling like, 'I don't know who to talk to about this.' Because at the time, the only stories about miscarriage that I had heard were from women who were happily married,” Halsey explained.

Halsey struggled with a range of emotions following her miscarriage, including relief, confusion, guilt, and grief. They said they had a lot of complex feelings after their miscarriage. Halsey admitted that, despite being unprepared for motherhood at the time due to their focus on their careers, they experienced a range of conflicting emotions.

They recalled thinking that they are only twenty years old and they should be able to carry a baby. Halsey, who later welcomed their son Ender with ex Alev Aydin in July 2021, spoke about how this experience shaped their understanding of miscarriage and the lack of available information for those in their situation.

