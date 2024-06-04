'Means A Lot To Me': Halsey Announces 5th Studio Album With Release Date Of First Single

It's official! Halsey comes back with a new single from their upcoming album, dropping this June.

Halsey is gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album, for which a cryptic website called ForMyLastTrick has been launched. Their latest album follows If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power of 2021, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

What to expect from Halsey's new album?

On Monday, June 3, the singer unveiled what appears to be cover art and posted, "I’m releasing the first song off my 5th album tomorrow 6/04 at 9am pt / 12 et. Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me and I love it."



They added, “Let’s start with ‘The End’ this time.” This announcement was preceded by fans coming across a mysterious website last week called ForMyLastTrick. The site contains an envelope that, once clicked, bursts open into various illustrated badges and retro stickers that lead to hints about the new album.

Halsey's cryptic message ahead of new album release

One such badge looks like a vinyl and leads to a playlist of songs from the late 1960s and early 1970s that are iconic tracks. Another one has a doctor x-raying a patient’s heart and making an eerie whirring sound when clicked on. The most revealing badge reads “The End” ticket stub, which now brings up a letter by Halsey.

Their letter dated 6/?/7 starts, “As you may have guessed, I have written a new album. But I needed some time to figure out how to say what I needed to say. You see, I’ve been holding [REDACTED] and I need to let it out.”

The note continues, “There’s so much I am going to reveal on this record, but you need to know some of the story first. So before the chaos and confetti of big singles and album releases, I just need to tell you, my friend, why it all matters this time. I’m releasing a new song on June 4. It’s just for us.” Then the Closer hitmaker concludes by saying, "Let's start at THE END."

Several singles from Halsey, including Die 4 Me (2023) and So Good (2022), made it on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, while other hits like Without Me, Colors, Lilith featuring Suga of BTS, etc. remain perennial fan favorites. In September 2023, Halsey hinted at an album that would be very emotional.

