Hangover Actress Nathalie Fay Gets Arrested For Allegedly Punching Her Boyfriend; Here’s What Report Says

Nathalie Fay, who famously starred in the first part of the blockbuster film Hangover as Lisa, has made it to the headlines for rather controversial reasons. She allegedly punched her boyfriend in the face. As a result, she has reportedly been arrested for the same.

According to TMZ, Nathalie Fay, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was booked for domestic battery in South Miami, Florida, on August 17 (Saturday). The authorities responded to a call about the alleged incident between her on-and-off-again boyfriend.

As per the publication, the police report stated that his name is Brady. The police said that he told them he went to pick up Nathalie for the Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

When he reached to pick her up, he claimed that she hopped in the vehicle and started to question where he was before he picked her up. She allegedly showed him a map as proof to state that he was not where he claimed to have been.

As he looked at the phone, Brady claimed that the Layover actress punched him in the face, during which time he got out of the car to get away from her. The authorities came to the scene and arrested Nathalie. Brady allegedly refused to be transported to the hospital and stated that he would go by himself.

If you are unaware, Nathalie’s character portrays a hotel desk attendant who greets the leads of the film, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, when they reach Caeser’s Palace. She answers to them about the question posed to her about Julius Caesar.

Apart from that, she has also acted in Due Date, starring Galifianakis and Robert Downety Jr., and Blond and Blonder, which also starred Pamela Anderson and Denise Richards. Apart from that, she also appeared in Old School along with Luke Wilson, Will Ferrel, Vincent Vaughn, and many more.