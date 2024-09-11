The entire cast of Emily in Paris traveled to Rome on Tuesday to kick off the second part of the fourth season, giving the show a "Roman Holiday." Eugenio Franceschini, who plays Lily Collins' new love interest, is the latest addition to the cast. The actor has opened up about his experience working on Season 4.

Franceschini spoke with PEOPLE at the premiere of the second part of the fourth season in Rome. He praised Netflix for the show's success and shared that the opportunity came up unexpectedly while he was working on other projects.

He said, "For me, it’s an unexpected gift because everything happened very quickly. When I was selected, I was filming a TV series here in Italy, so I didn't have time to fully grasp what was happening. I just threw myself into it.”

Reflecting on his time on the show, Franceschini describes it as a great joy and expresses excitement about his character's development going forward. He also notes that his bond with the cast, especially with Lily Collins, has grown strong. Franceschini, who plays Marcello, Emily's love interest, says, "Lily is [my closest friend] because we worked together a lot."

In the second half of the season, Emily faces challenges with a new coworker, navigates relationship issues with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and ultimately does something "unEmily," as Mindy (Ashley Park) puts it, by taking a plane to the Eternal City, as shown in the trailer.

The latest teaser features Emily exploring Rome and riding around on his vespa while getting to know Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who seems to be her new romantic interest.

Following the cliffhanger from season 4 part 1, which aired on August 15, in which chef Gabriel confesses his love to Emily, comes the appearance of Emily's new mystery man.

Netflix is currently streaming Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 and Part 2 will be available on September 12.

