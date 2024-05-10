Bigg Boss OTT 2 gave recognition to a lot of people. From International model Jad Hadid to YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav to Bihari actress Manisha Rani; many contestants from the show shot to fame. One of the most talked about contestants of the show has been actress Bebika Dhurve who had a fallout with most of the contestants of the show.

Dhurve was often body-shamed in the show but the actress stood strong and reached the finale. The Bhagya Lakshmi actress took to social media to share her pictures in a black monokini which speaks volumes about being body-positive.

Bebika Dhurve stuns in a black monokini

Bebika Dhurve posted pictures in a stunning black monokini as she posed in a garden while she was sun-kissed. The pictures came out beautiful. Sharing the pictures, Dhurve wrote, "I refuse to backdown to bullshit. So if you are going to start. You better be ready to rumble."

Take a look at Bebika Dhurve's post here:

Bebika Dhurve in Bigg Boss OTT 2

After her bonds with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani turned sour, Dhurve developed a strong bond with Pooja Bhatt and gained a mentor and guide in her. Bhatt claimed many times that she wouldn't give up on Dhurve, even after the show.

Bebika Dhurve reached the TOP 4 of Bigg Boss OTT 2, but couldn't go any further in the show. Elvish Yadav won the show while Abhishek Malhan secured the first runner-up position followed by Manisha Rani as the second runner-up of the show.

Bebika Dhurve post Bigg Boss OTT 2

Keeping her grudges against Abhishek Malhan aside, Bebika visited him in the hospital after he was admitted following ill-health. However, the duo couldn't maintain a cordial relationship and they were often seen taking digs at each other. Dhurve had always mentioned that she was called names in the controversial house for her body weight.

Bebika Dhurve on Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's controversy

Good friends in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav had a controversy owing to which they unfollowed each other from the social media sites. Speaking about the controversy, Bebika stated that their (Manisha-Elvish) bond wasn't strong enough and thus a small misunderstanding affected them so much that they broke their friendship.

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt unfollow each other

Recently, the media carried the news of Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt unfollowing each other from social media. This gave rise to the speculation of their rift. Clips of Pooja Bhatt and Dhurve promising to have a life-long bond went viral as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Post Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika Dhurve featured in a music video while other contestants of the show have also been doing well. Manisha Rani participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard entry and won the show. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar also received accolades from their stint in the show and got plenty of work opportunities.

