Harry Potter Star Nick Moran Undergoes Emergency Surgery For ‘Life-Threatening’ Diagnosis; ‘May Never Talk…’

Nick Moran, best known for playing Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, is recovering at home after undergoing emergency spinal surgery earlier this week. The actor was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe neck pain that turned out to be a serious spinal issue.

According to his friend Terry Stone, Moran initially ignored the pain, saying he would just apply some deep heat, even though his girlfriend had urged him to get it checked out.

Advertisement

After finally visiting the doctor, Moran was sent to A&E and told he needed immediate surgery. They said they needed to take him in for an emergency operation because it was life-threatening.

The injury had affected Moran’s spinal cord and could have impacted his ability to speak and walk. “I spoke to one of his family members and he damaged his neck somehow and it’s affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs,” Stone told Daily Mail.

Doctors told Moran before surgery that he could lose the ability to walk or talk. “He’s not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation, I was like, ‘Thank God,’” Stone said. “I think he’d decided he’d rather not walk or talk than die.”

During the operation, several of Moran’s neck bones were replaced with artificial ones. The procedure was complex because of the sensitive nerves around the neck and spine. Stone stated that the large number of nerves in that area made the surgery difficult, with serious risks of losing the ability to speak or walk.

Advertisement

He said Moran was now awake and alert, speaking again, which was a positive sign. However, he added that Moran was moving slowly, like someone much older, wearing a neck brace and taking things easy.

A representative for Moran confirmed that the actor is back home and on his way to a full recovery. Stone first shared the news of Moran’s health emergency in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 9, asking fans to pray for his recovery. Later that day, Stone posted an update saying Moran was giving us the thumbs-up from the ICU.

ALSO READ: Who Was Nicky Katt? Find Out as Dazed and Confused Actor Dies at 54