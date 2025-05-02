Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay reaches Kodaikanal in Rs 8 crore private jet for next shoot schedule

All eyes are on Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, before the actor transitions into full-time politics. The superstar was recently spotted arriving in Kodaikanal for an upcoming shooting schedule of the film.

In pictures and videos of his arrival that have gone viral on social media, Vijay can be seen stepping out of his luxurious private jet worth Rs 8 crore at the Madurai airport. Surrounded by a heavy security entourage, the actor, dressed in a simple all-white outfit, greeted everyone on his way out.

Check out the video here:

Ever since the H. Vinoth directorial was announced as Thalapathy Vijay’s final project, fans have been eagerly awaiting the latest updates on the film.

According to earlier buzz, notable rapper Hanumankind has lent his voice to an electrifying track composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This marks the first time a rap song is expected to feature in a Vijay film.

In other news, a report by OTT Play claims that the post-theatrical rights of Jana Nayagan have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video in a massive deal worth Rs 121 crore.

If true, the streaming giant will premiere Vijay’s final film online after its theatrical run. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

Recently, in an interview with Galatta Plus, notable filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj revealed that he was the first to narrate a potential script to Thalapathy Vijay for his final film.

However, Vijay rejected the initial script, and before Karthik could present a new one, H. Vinoth had already been finalized as the director.

The Jigarthanda DoubleX director said, “I’ve pitched several scripts to Thalapathy Vijay, but they didn’t click. I admit I’m not the best narrator. I even narrated for Thalapathy 69, but it didn’t work out. By the time I came up with something else, he’d finalized H. Vinoth.”

