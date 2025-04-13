Who Was Nicky Katt? Find Out as Dazed and Confused Actor Dies at 54

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

In a tragic piece of news today, Nick Katt, famously known for his work in Dazed and Confused, has passed away. This news was confirmed by the founder and partner at Sloss Law, John Sloss, to Page Six.

The above-mentioned law firm reportedly legally represented the late artist. The performer was 54 years old at the time of his death. The news about his passing was initially reported by Deadline. As of now, the cause of Katt’s passing is not available yet.

The actor, who was born in the year, 1970, stepped foot into the world of acting as a child artist, debuting in a 1980 episode of Fantasy Island, per Wikipedia. He later also appeared in Underground Aces, V, and CHiPs.

But that did not stop here, he went on to climb the ladder up in his professional front, by impressing the audiences through starring in other ventures, including Boiler Room, Dazed and Confused, Full Frontal, Boston Public, and many others.

In Full Frontal, the late star portrayed the role of Adolf Hitler in a fictional play tied to The Sound and the Furher. The venture also included actors like Julia Roberts, Blair Underwood, David Duchovny, Mary McCormack, and many others.

The project's director, Steven Soderberg, had shared words of appreciation for him during his chat with the Los Angeles Times back in 2002, stating that the actor was “absolutely fearless” as a performer..

Apart from that, Katt also appeared in an episode of Friends in 1996, per the report. His filmography also included A Time To Kill, School of Rock, SubUrbia, Secondhand Lions, The Limey, Insomnia, and many others.

As far as his personal life went, the late star had reportedly tied the knot to Annie Morse in 1999, but they went their separate ways in 2001.

ALSO READ: Coachella: The White Lotus' Saxon-Gaitok Enjoy Mook's Performance; Lisa Takes to Stage with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong watches