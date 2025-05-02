Why Kanye West Is Planning to Sue Dentist Amid Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors? Alleged Malpractice Claims Revealed

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s divorce rumors dominated headlines in April, but now it seems that they have united as they are accusing the rapper's dentist of malpractice and the rapper becoming addicted to nitrous oxide, per E! News.

West and Censori’s lawyers from Golden Law sent a formal notice of intent to sue to Dr. Thomas Connelly for malpractice, per the outlet.

Advertisement

The filing obtained by the publication alleged that Connelly gave the rapper a copious amount of anesthetic during cosmetic dental treatment from 2024 to 2025, which left him to “fend for himself with a serious induced addiction.”

The doctor was also accused of repeatedly administering and supplying “nitrous oxide ('laughing gas') and/or other sedative substances to Ye in quantities and frequencies that had no legitimate dental or medical justification.”

The couple’s lawyers alleged that Connelly delivered a huge “surgical-size” nitrous oxide tank to the Flashing Lights' personal house, which included the resident he shared with his wife, that enabled and encouraged him to “inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting.”

They also accused Connelly of instructing the vocalist on “how to self-administer nitrous oxide” and continuing to provide Ye access to the gas when he began “exhibiting distressing neurological symptoms and erratic behavior" consistent with overuse.

Apart from that, they also reportedly accused the doctor of administering the substance to Ye, similar to propofol, which is an injectable sedative, and discharging him without “verifying his medical soundness."

Advertisement

The attorneys further mention in the letter that in this instance, as a result, the rapper went through “extreme mental and physical distress “ that led to urgent medical care. They added that Connelly’s “actions and omissions were negligent, grossly negligent, and reckless, and some may have been intentional and malicious."

The couple’s attorneys mentioned the rapper sustaining “neurological damage and physical harm due to prolonged nitrous oxide exposure" along with "significant psychological trauma and emotional distress."

The lawyers also added that as a result of the doctor’s enabling, the Heartless vocalist became dependent on the gas, "a condition he would not have encountered but for your misconduct, " adding that his path to recovery from the “induced addiction has caused, and will continue to cause, pain, suffering, and significant disruption to his life."

When it comes to Censori, she and her husband’s legal team mentioned her being “deprived of the companionship, support, services, and marital relationship of her husband" at this time.

Advertisement

The couple’s counsel reportedly added about her being forced to see her husband’s “physical and mental distress and deterioration," adding, “and to assume the burden of caring for him under extremely distressing circumstances."

They further mentioned that the damages keep on mounting as the rapper works on rehabilitating his “health and artistic endeavors.”

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers Begin 1 Year Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Release Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and More