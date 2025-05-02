Box Office: Labor Day boosts sales as Raid 2, Retro, Hit 3, and Thudarum sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow
Labor Day boosts box office with Raid 2, Retro, HIT 3, and Thudarum crossing 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow. Four blockbuster films from different industries dominate.
Sometimes, it takes an unexpected holiday to set the box office on fire. While Eid and Holi gave the 2025 box office a good start, it was Labor Day that delivered what the others couldn’t. It has delivered a true pan-India blockbuster moment. On May 1st, cinema fans turned out in massive numbers, driving combined ticket sales of Raid 2, Retro, HIT 3 and Thudarum past the 1 million mark on BookMyShow alone.
This kind of four-way box office impact, with films from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam industries taking on the box office. Also, the numbers speak for themselves. Bollywood's Raid 2 is a gritty sequel helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, with Ajay Devgn leading the show as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Presence of Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor helped the criminal thriller gain traction with viewers in North India.
From Tollywood, HIT 3, the latest in Sailesh Kolanu’s popular HIT Universe, saw Nani team up with Srinidhi Shetty for another intense investigative thriller. Backed by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, the film has been praised for its gripping plot and sharp execution.
Suriya and Pooja Hegde lit up the screens in Karthik Subbaraj's romance comedy action film Retro in Kollywood. The film's commercial appeal and stylish storyline made it a hit with Tamil viewers, which accelerated the day's pace.
Thudarum, a Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal, was the unexpected addition to this Labor Day wave. Released a few days earlier on April 25, the film directed by Tharun Moorthy has been raking in big numbers. With a strong cast including Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, and more, Thudarum has already become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.
Four languages, four blockbusters, one unforgettable Labor Day. If this is how summer begins, the months ahead at the box office look very promising.
