16 New K-dramas and K-shows releasing in May 2025: Good Boy, Our Unwritten Seoul, Dear Hongrang, Nine Puzzles, and more

May 2025 brings an exciting variety of dramas, with something for everyone. From romantic drama Tastefully Yours, the historical mystery Dear Hongrang to the thrilling Nine Puzzles, and the heartwarming Our Unwritten Seoul. Whether you're in the mood for romance, mystery, or high-stakes competition, this month has it all. Keep reading to discover all the exciting dramas premiering on your screens soon!

Spring of Youth

Release date: May 6

Streaming platform: SBS, Viki

Cast: Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu

Spring of Youth tells the story of Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon), a top idol from the nation’s most popular K-pop group who is unexpectedly forced out of the spotlight. Thrust into ordinary life, he enrolls in college, where he experiences campus life for the first time. There, he meets Kim Bom (Park Ji Hu), falls in love, and rediscovers his passion for music after joining a college band.

The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)

Release date: May 6

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Ha Seok jin, Bu Sung Kwan, Lee Hye Sung, Suh Dong Joo, Park Kyung Rim and others

The Devil’s Plan, a high-stakes brain survival game show directed by PD Jung Jong Yeon, brings together contestants from various fields to live under one roof for seven days. During this time, they face intense challenges and mentally demanding games, all vying for the title of the ultimate strategist.

Tastefully Yours

Release date: May 12

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si

Tastefully Yours is a romantic drama that follows the story of Han Beom Woo (played by Kang Ha Neul), a chaebol heir, and Mo Yeon Joo (played by Go Min Si), a passionate and headstrong chef. Despite their clashing views on food and vastly different upbringings, the two end up co-running a cozy restaurant in Jeonju.

Second Shot at Love

Release date: May 12

Streaming platform: tvN, Viki

Cast: Sooyoung, Gong Myoung

Second Shot at Love is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Han Geum Ju (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung), a confident woman who calls herself a “reasonable drinker.” Her world takes a turn when she unexpectedly crosses paths with her first love, Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myoung), a man who absolutely loathes alcohol. Determined to win him back, Geum Ju decides to take on the ultimate challenge: giving up drinking.

Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop

Release date: May 13

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Cast: Lee Soo Man

Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop is a feature documentary. It follows the remarkable journey of SM Entertainment’s founder. He is a pioneering force who put South Korea on the global stage. His work sparked a worldwide cultural movement.

Shark: The Storm

Release date: May 15

Streaming platform: TVING

Cast: Kim Min Seok, Lee Hyun Wook

Originally released in 2021, Shark: The Beginning returns as a six-part series titled Shark: The Storm. It follows Cha Woo Sol (Kim Min Seok), a former inmate training to become an MMA fighter. Just as he starts anew, he faces a deadly threat from a fierce rival, Hyun Woo Yong (Lee Hyun Wook), and must fight to protect those he loves.

Dear Hongrang

Release date: May 16

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Dear Hongrang is a historical mystery romance about Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), who returns after 12 years with no memory. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah) doubts his identity, an emotional bond forms between them.

Nine Puzzles

Release date: May 21

Streaming platform: Disney+

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku

Nine Puzzles is a mystery thriller about profiler Yoon Yi Na (Kim Da Mi), once a witness in a cold case, and detective Kim Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), who still suspects her. Together, they chase a new serial killer linked by puzzle pieces.

The Director's Hater

Release date: May 23

Streaming platform: MBC

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Park Soo Oh

This is a comedy about struggling basketball coach Maeng Gong (Park Sung Woong), who teams up with his online hater, Hwa Jin (Park Soo Oh), in a bid to save his job.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Release date: May 24

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Jin Young

Our Unwritten Seoul is a romantic drama about twin sisters. Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (both played by Park Bo Young) life take a turn when they swap identities, leading them on a journey to uncover love and life’s true meaning.

Better Late Than Single

Release date: May 27

Streaming platform: Netflix

It's a dating reality show where singles live together for 9 days, undergoing makeovers and dating coaching while seeking genuine connections. They navigate emotional moments, flirtations, and dates in their pursuit of romance.

Labour Attorney Noh Moo Jin / Oh My Ghost Clients

Release date: May 30

Streaming platform: MBC

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

It is a comedy-action drama featuring Jung Kyung Ho as Noh Moo Jin, a labor attorney who can see ghosts. The show follows his interactions with clients while tackling various conflicts and chaos in the workplace.

Lost in Starlight

Release date: May 30

Streaming platform: Netflix

Lost in Starlight is Netflix's first Korean animated film, portraying the long-distance relationship between astronaut Nan Young and musician Jay. Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung voice the lead characters.

Good Boy

Release date: May 31

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun

Good Boy is a comic action drama about young athletes who join the police force through a special recruitment program. Trading in their medals for badges, they confront corruption and dishonesty. Park Bo Gum stars as Yoon Dong Joo, a former national boxing team member turned police officer.

ONE: High School Heroes

Release: in May (exact date to be announced)

Streaming platform: Wavve

Cast: Lee Jung Ha, Kim Do Wan

This is an action drama about Kim Ui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha), a top student oppressed by his father, and Kang Yoon Gi (Kim Do Wan), who wants to utilize Ui Gyeom’s fighting skills. Together, they form the vigilante group ‘High School Heroes’ to challenge their school's violent hierarchy.

