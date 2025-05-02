Why Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reject Prosecutors' Plea Deal? Rapper's Plans Revealed Ahead of Criminal Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs is preparing to go to trial—and he’s doing it on his own terms. The hip-hop heavyweight officially confirmed in court that he turned down a plea offer from federal prosecutors, setting the stage for a high-profile legal showdown beginning May 5.

On Thursday, May 1, Combs appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for a final pre-trial hearing. Dressed in a tan jail jumpsuit and visibly thinner, the 55-year-old waved to spectators and media before taking his place beside attorneys Teny Geragos and Brian Steel. Despite the looming trial, Diddy appeared upbeat, exchanging smiles and small talk with his defense team.

When asked by the judge whether he had rejected a written plea deal from the prosecution, Diddy responded directly: "Yes, I did." He also confirmed that he understood the potential consequences of facing trial—namely, a longer prison sentence if convicted versus what might have been negotiated in a deal.

While the details of the plea offer remain under wraps, legal experts suggest such offers are often structured to mirror likely sentencing outcomes. Prosecutors commonly extend these offers to eliminate grounds for appeal related to ineffective counsel. By formally offering and documenting the plea, they minimize risks of post-trial challenges from the defense.

The court also addressed logistics for the upcoming trial. Jury selection is set to begin Monday, May 5, at 8 a.m., with hopes of seating a panel within three days. Diddy, who has pled not guilty to all five federal charges—including two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation for prostitution, and one count of racketeering—will be allowed to wear dress shirts and slacks (sans laces) during proceedings.

As jury selection looms and both sides prepare their cases, Diddy’s courtroom stance makes one thing clear: he’s not backing down. With serious charges and national attention on the line, the stage is set for a trial that could shape the future of one of music’s most iconic figures. Stay tuned as the legal battle unfolds next week.

