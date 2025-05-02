Why Taylor Swift May Be Unable to Re-Release Reputation Under Her Name? Threat Looms Over 2017 Album

Taylor Swift is on the clock to release her much-anticipated re-recording of Reputation (Taylor's Version). According to trademark filings, Swift must demonstrate commercial use of the album title by August 16, 2025, to maintain exclusive rights to the name. This means the album's release is expected by October 2025 at the latest.

Swift's legal team has filed the final trademark registration extension for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). This marks a significant step, as she must prove use of these trademarks by August 16, 2025. Previously, Swift's trademark applications were filed with an 'intent to use' status, meaning she had not yet used the trademarks in commerce.

Advertisement

Now, she needs to provide evidence, such as merchandise or music sales, to secure the trademarks. If Swift fails to prove use by the deadline, the trademarks will be abandoned. However, she can refile for the trademarks if necessary, restarting the application process.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), and Swift has been dropping hints for over a year. As reported by PEOPLE, in August 2024, during her London Eras Tour show, she debuted a star and moon-themed Zuhair Murad bodysuit, reminiscent of previous outfit reveals before announcing re-recorded albums.

Additionally, snippets of Delicate (Taylor's Version) and Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) have been featured in various media, including Prime Video's Wilderness and The Summer I Turned Pretty. These teasers hint that the re-recorded album is nearing completion.

Speculation about the release date has been rampant. Some fans believe that Swift may choose to release the album on New Year's Day 2025, aligning with the closing track of the original Reputation album. Others point to the Year of the Snake, which began on January 29, 2025, as a symbolic time for the release, given the snake imagery associated with the Reputation era.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Remains Chart Queen Despite 1 Year Since New Music Release; Check Out New Spot for The Tortured Poets Department