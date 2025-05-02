Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor-led crime drama remains firm after Thursday holiday

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: Seven years after the release of Raid, the makers have brought its sequel, titled as Raid 2. In the film, Ajay Devgn has reprised his role as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik, who conducts a raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's residence. Raid 2 looks to remain firm after holiday benefit on the opening day.

Raid 2, produced under the banner of T-Series, has been maintaining a steady run at the box office. A day after its banger opening of Rs 19 crore, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer is expected to remain firm on Friday. The actual figures will be determined based on walk-in bookings throughout the day.

Raid 2 is expected to receive good footfalls in the opening weekend. Cinegoers, who have watched the prequel, are most likely to step in theaters to witness what happens after 7 years in Amay Patnaik's life. Audience, who like crime dramas in general, will also give it a chance, mainly on Saturday and Sunday.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 had a holiday benefit of Labour Day/Maharashtra Day on Thursday, which boosted its performance for a solid opening. As per estimates, the Raid sequel was expected to collect Rs 15 crore based on final pre-sales. The new release sold 82,000 tickets in advance bookings in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone.

Raid 2, which hit the big screens on May 1, 2025, clashed with The Bhootnii at the box office. Earlier, Ajay Devgn-led movie was a solo release. Raid 2 is also running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Raid 2 in theaters

