What is BTS' RM referring to in Stop The Rain with '27 club lyric? Exploring sad meaning in Epik High's Tablo collab track

RM and Tablo released the emotional track Stop The Rain on May 2 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The song's lyrics are a poignant reflection of the artists' personal struggles, drawing from vivid images of their troubled past. A day before the animated music video's release, Tablo appeared for an interview with Rolling Stone without RM, as he is currently enlisted in the military. During that, he shared insights into RM's verse, including a notable phrase that caught attention.

RM is known for his well-researched, deep lyrics, often with hidden meanings. His love for art and literature is evident from his musical offerings. He once again showcased his deep understanding of music and its nuances through his thoughtful lyrics of Stop The Rain. The line, "I was convinced that I was destined for the 27 Club," is one of the saddest lines RM has ever penned. Sharing its meaning, Tablo said that it alluded to the tragic fate of renowned celebrities, including actors, singers and more, who all died at the age of 27, often under devastating circumstances.

The unfortunate list includes Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Robert Johnson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and more. RM might have had the thought of joining those deceased artists at 27, as he couldn't picture himself being able to carry on the stressful life of an artist longer. Knowing about it broke BTS ARMYs hearts and they expressed their desire to "give him (RM) a hug" and comfort him. The following line, "I'm 29, sinking' in a bathtub," reflects RM's age when writing the lyrics for Stop The Rain; he is currently 30.

This poignant imagery likely conveyed his ongoing mental health struggles, where, despite reaching adulthood, he might still be struggling with the weight of negative thoughts. The track aimed to capture the complex interplay between present happiness and the haunting memories of a painful past, including childhood trauma and lingering emotional scars. It highlighted how those undesirable experiences could momentarily overshadow current moments of joy.

