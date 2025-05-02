The Avengers Star Gwyneth Paltrow Slams ‘Ridiculous’ 2023 Ski Trial: ‘Everything Wrong With Our Legal System’

Gwyneth Paltrow is finally speaking out—and she’s not holding back. Two years after being cleared in the infamous ski collision lawsuit, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder is calling the 2023 trial a reflection of systemic flaws in the American legal system.

On a recent episode of The World’s First Podcast, hosted by Erin and Sara Foster, Paltrow reflected on the civil case that captured headlines in 2023. The lawsuit stemmed from a 2016 skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, where retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson accused Paltrow of crashing into him and fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

“I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you,” Paltrow said, “I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system.’” She described the experience as “ridiculous” and emphasized why she felt compelled to fight the claim: “I’m not going to be shaken down here.”

Sanderson originally sought $3.1 million in damages, later reducing the amount to $300,000. Paltrow countered with a symbolic $1 and legal fees. After an eight-day trial filled with viral courtroom moments, a Utah jury found Paltrow not liable for the accident.

In a post-verdict statement, the Avengers star said, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury.” Her attorney, Stephen Owens, added during closing arguments that Paltrow had been treated like “a punching bag,” insisting, “He hit her, he hurt her, and he’s not entitled to be rewarded for hurting her.”

Advertisement

Now with time and distance from the case, Paltrow is using her voice to spotlight what she sees as a broken justice system — one where false claims can escalate into media spectacles. For her, the outcome was about more than money; it was about standing her ground.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 2024, Shares What She Let Go Of, and Reveals Her 2025 Goals: WATCH