Harry Potter: Why Did The Horcrux Affect Harry And Ron The Most But Not Hermione?

Hermione Granger, the smartest and cleverest pupil of Gryffindor, has consistently shined in the Harry Potter series. Her calm personality and intellect make her a reliable ally in tough times. Fans are particularly intrigued by her unique character trait. Hermione and Harry confront their inner demons due to Slytherin's locket, but one theory suggests that Hermione was the only one not affected by its negative energy, a mystery that has captivated fans ever since.

The franchise has given the audience many memorable moments, but one aspect of the story that may forever live in the fans' hearts is the cinema's most popular trio. The viewers have witnessed everything from their first encounter to the happy endings they deserve, and throughout it all, Hermione has always been a fan-favorite character.

Why were Ron and Harry affected by the Horcrux the most?

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Hermione, Ron, and Harry face an impossible task of retrieving the Horcruxes hidden in unknown locations. Harry's insecurities and frustration stem from the secrets Albus Dumbledore kept from him, while Hermione and Ron question the authenticity of the mission. Their journey leads to anxiety and disappointment, as they find and destroy the Horcruxes. Despite being handed a fake, they manage to locate Syltherin's real locket, but cannot destroy it.

Harry suggested wearing the necklace in turns to keep it safe, but it had a negative effect on Ron, who had the least faith in Dumbledore's mission and their situation. Ron became jealous of Harry and Hermione's friendship, insecure about his skills, and irritable about the lack of food. He eventually left the group. Hermione supported Harry's resolve, but Ron doubted her feelings for him and felt overshadowed by Harry. Harry also had angry outbursts over his friends' lack of trust and questioning of his actions. Interestingly, the necklace did not affect Hermione the least.

Hermione didn't Hhave a weakness that the Horcrux could exploit

Hermione didn't exhibit obvious weaknesses like Harry and Ron, or at least, no weaknesses that the locket could exploit. Ron and Harry were initially unprepared and doubtful, but Hermione was prepared for every scenario. Hermione erased her parents' memories and committed herself to the cause, knowing they would face difficult choices in the endgame. Hermione was the only one who prepared for their journey, and when they were surprised by Death Eaters at Fleur and Bill's wedding, Hermione had everything they needed in her magical bag, unlike Ron and Harry who didn't consider this happening.

Hermione's conviction and bravery were exceptional, as she was either completely against something or in it until the end. Despite her doubts about the Horcruxes, she believed in the process and the need to work with what they had. Her intelligence and intelligence set her apart from her friends Harry and Ron. Hermione's weaknesses were not relevant to their mission, and she took care of her parents from the beginning. Hermione was smart enough to predict challenging circumstances, unlike Harry and Ron who did not. Ron, for example, was not prepared to leave his family and kept listening to the radio about them.

Hermione and Harry bid farewell to emotional attachments, preparing for the fight. Harry, having lost loved ones, was on a suicide mission and broke up with Ginny Weasley. Hermione stood up to the occasion, possessing fewer weaknesses than the boys. Although the locket had weaknesses, Hermione was mentally stronger than the boys, especially Ron, who was used to easy solutions. Hermione's preparedness and mental strength made her a formidable opponent in the fight.

Hermione was always the most reliable person

Hermione proved to be the most reliable member of the trio. Despite her goody-two-shoes personality, she was always up to breaking the rules for the greater good. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, she trusts her instincts and maintains calmness. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hermione devises the Polyjuice Potion plan and uses a mirror to discover a Basilisk in Hogwarts' pipes. Hermione's intelligence and quick thinking saved Ginny Weasley's life in the Chamber of Secrets.

Hermione's wisdom has always been one of the greatest strengths of the Golden Trio. Unlike Harry and Ron, she has the intelligence to foresee dangerous scenarios and the maturity not to end up destroying her friendships, studies, and life because of pride, insecurity, or jealousy.

Without Hermione in the group to come up with solid plans and to balance Harry and Ron's impulsivity and visceral emotions, everything wouldn't have turned out as positive. This trait of Hermione shines once again when they all have to wear Slytherin's locket. However, despite her brains, Hermione's temperance and wisdom were always her biggest strengths.

