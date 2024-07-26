10 Most Powerful Wizards In Harry Potter Movies: From Name To Name

The powerful wizards in Harry Potter represent both good and evil, with their power being explored through various films, plays, and a Pottermore database. In the Harry Potter series, certain characters have become known for their exceptional magic skills, surpassing other witches and wizards in history. These powerful wizards, such as Aurors, have illustrious careers in danger, while Dumbledore and Grindelwald demonstrate their bravery through magical duels. Despite their powerful nature, there are numerous powerful wizards in both Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts universe.

Here are the 10 most powerful wizards in the Harry Potter franchise.

1. Albus Dumbledore

Dumbledore, portrayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, was often considered the only person Voldemort feared, making him the main rival of both infamous Dark wizards. He was considered the most brilliant student ever seen at Hogwarts by the end of his first year. However, his young adulthood was marred by family tragedy, and he dropped his pursuit of power to focus on his career at Hogwarts, feeling responsible for his sister's death. Committed to his role as a teacher, Dumbledore nevertheless made many important academic discoveries for the Wizarding kind. Upon defeating Grindelwald in a legendary duel, he became master of the Elder Wand and was awarded an Order of Merlin.

2. Voldemort

Lord Voldemort, also known as Tom Riddle, was a highly skilled and dangerous Dark wizard who terrorized orphans with his impressive magic. He was obsessed with his Slytherin heritage and Dark magic, creating multiple Horcruxes to pursue immortality. After graduating, he incited the First and Second Wizarding Wars and amassed a following of Dark wizards and creatures. However, his defeat at the hands of Harry Potter fulfilled the prophecy, making him nearly unstoppable.

3. The Founders

Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Helena Hufflepuff, and Rowena Ravenclaw are the legendary founders of Hogwarts, considered the best school of witchcraft. They were described as the four most brilliant witches and wizards of the time, creating enduring magical objects like the Sorting Hat, Hogwarts Castle, and the four Hogwarts Houses. Slytherin created the hidden Chamber of Secrets and left behind a basilisk to wreak havoc. They also set the standard for Wizarding education worldwide, creating enduring magical objects and establishing the standard for wizarding education.

4. Minerva McGonagall

McGonagall, played by Maggie Smith, was a skilled witch, surviving two Wizarding Wars, and teaching students from 11 to 18. She was also a wise leader and acted as a surrogate parental figure for Harry in his early days at Hogwarts. Despite her strict nature, McGonagall understood and stood up for her students, especially in the face of bad people like Dolores Umbridge. She was a skilled witch and wise leader in her own right.

5. Severus Snape

Severus Snape, a controversial character in Harry Potter, is considered one of the most powerful wizards. Despite his abuse of his students, J.K. Rowling defends him as a hero. Snape's talent for potions and invention of new spells like Sectumsempra and Levicorpus make him a formidable wizard. He also played a powerful Occlumens, fooling Voldemort into thinking he was on the Dark Lord's side, proving himself to be a heroic Slytherin. This feat requires immense skill and power to achieve.

6. Remus Lupin

Remus, a member of the Marauders, is a werewolf with the skills that made the group notorious at Hogwarts. He became a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor during Harry's third year. Remus was beloved by his students and had a penchant for education. After being outed as a werewolf, he resigned. He fought in the Second Wizarding War but ultimately met his end at the Battle of Hogwarts with his wife Nymphadora Tonks.

7. Mad-Eye Moody

Mad-Eye Moody, also known as Alastor Moody, was a powerful wizard in Harry Potter. Despite his death in the final series, he was one of the strongest wizards in his prime. Harry is told that half of Azkaban's cells are full due to Moody's talent and fearlessness. Despite being old and caught off-guard, Moody was killed by Lord Voldemort while trying to save the 7 Harry's. Fans can imagine what it would have been like to face him 10 years before the series began.

8. Sirius Black

Sirius, a powerful wizard in Harry Potter, was a key enemy of the Death Eaters. Despite being confined to Azkaban for most of the books until his death in Order of the Phoenix, he was known for his intelligence and ability to transform into a bear-sized dog. Despite being barely out of school, Sirius was one of the strongest members of the original Order of the Phoenix during the first war, demonstrating his talent against experienced dark arts practitioners. His ability to defeat the Death Eaters, a feat that Bellatrix Lestrange took delight in, further demonstrates his true capabilities.

9. Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger, initially bright, quickly became one of the most powerful witches in Harry Potter. Despite struggles with the Patronus charm, she conquered anything that held her back. Hermione's incredible feats during the Second Wizarding War, including brewing Polyjuice Potion in her second year, and her wondrous actions after The Deathly Hallows made her a renowned figure in the wizarding world.

10. Harry Potter

Harry Potter, a powerful wizard, was not only a prophesied figure but also a strong student. He excelled in advanced magic, such as the Patronus Charm, and taught it to his classmates in Dumbledore's Army. Harry became the Triwizard Champion and defeated multiple dark wizards and creatures before he was 18. Dumbledore admired Harry's ability to love and "pure" heart, which enabled him to defeat Voldemort. After the Battle of Hogwarts, Harry became an Auror, possibly having a flourishing career outside his reputation as "The Boy Who Lived."

